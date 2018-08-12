Plane crashes on 5 Freeway, SIG Alert issued

By Skylar Barti

30 mins ago

A plane crashed on the northbound 5 Freeway near Sylmar, officials said.

A two hour SIG Alert has been issued do the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The plane, a Beechcraft A320 single engine aircraft was only carrying its pilot when the plane went down, according to Los Angeles Fire Department. The male pilot was trapped in the wreckage of the crash.

The plane has been moved to the right shoulder of the freeway onto the dirt, said Officer Elizabeth Kravig with the California Highway Patrol.

No further information about the plane or reports of injuries were available at the time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.