Shelters across LA County join NBC to “Clear the Shelters”

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

Partnering with NBC, Los Angeles County animal shelter in Castaic hoped to “Clear the Shelter” by holding a special adoption day for the community.

The third annual Clear the Shelter pet adoption day functions to help find forever homes for animals residing in local animal shelters, according to the event’s website.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, over 75,000 pets have been adopted. Since 2015 the event has saved less than 229,000 pets, including a some of pets from the Castaic Animal Shelter, volunteers with the shelter said.

“We’re at Castaic hoping to support all the animals here in helping to find them new homes,” said Rohmi Reed, director of volunteer programs. “Were hoping to get all 63 animals adopted today. Seeing so many animals adopted in a day is so excited, and seeing them all go to loving homes, knowing they will be on someone’s couch, or on someone’s bed, that’s the best part.”

The Castaic animal shelter is open all week, for those who missed the adoption day, but might still be looking to adopt. The shelter is open from 12-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Currently adoption fees for dogs is $20 and free for cats, according to Reed.

For more information about the shelter and their operations, visit http://animalcare.lacounty.gov/.