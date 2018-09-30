Suspected wrong-way collision results in fatality in Agua Dulce

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal crash that killed one and left two others hospitalized early Sunday morning in Agua Dulce.

Officers are still looking into what caused an unidentified driver to enter the northbound lanes of Highway 14 traveling south, which resulted in a head-on collision that killed one driver and leaving the other driver and a passenger with major injuries, CHP officials said.

The collision occurred just north of Agua Dulce Canyon Road, at 4:47 a.m., according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the Newhall-area Office of the California Highway Patrol. The deceased driver was suspected to be going southbound, but collided with another vehicle going north, he said.

Traffic was diverted by CHP until the lanes were reopened at 10:20 a.m., Greengard said.

CHP didn’t release any additional information regarding the identity of the vehicles’ occupants or the severity of their injuries.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials were on-scene until 7:06 a.m. after getting a report of an overturned vehicle, said fire supervisor Cheryl Sims. Drivers from other cars stopped to help, she said. The Los Angeles County Coroner was also present until sunup, according to Sims.

Further details, including the make and model of the vehicles involved, weren’t available as of this story’s publication.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be posted as soon as it’s available.