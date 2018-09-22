Update: Charlie Fire now spreads over 1,200 acres in Castaic

By Ryan Mancini

3 hours ago

Update: As of 6:30 p.m., the Charlie Fire remains at 1,200 acres with no containment, according to deputy Armando Viera with the L.A. County Sheriffs Information Bureau. Previously reported roads at San Francisquito Canyon remain closed.

Evacuations now in place on San Francisquito Canyon from Lowridge Place to Camp 14, according to city communications manager Carrie Lujan.

The Charlie Fire is heading northeast away from Santa Clarita, according to officer Barclay. He added that the Castaic Animal Shelter was not threatened by the 1,200-acre fire.

Structures threatened as the Charlie Fire approaches the Angeles National Forest, according to inspector Marron.

Beginning at 5 p.m., evacuations are in effect for San Francisquito Canyon from Tapia Canyon Road to Dry Gulch Road, according to officer Barclay.

As of 5:09 p.m., the Charlie Fire has now reached approximately 1,200 acres, according to fire inspector Marron.

As of 4:48 p.m., the Charlie Fire is at approximately 300 acres with no containment, according to fire inspector Marron.

As of 4:26 p.m., the Combat Paintball Park was evacuated, according to L.A. County Sheriffs officer Brandon Barclay. This is the only evacuation in place at this time.

As of 4:20 p.m., the Charlie Fire has caused road closures from Lake Hughes Road at Dry Gulch Road and Dry Gulch Road at San Francisquito Canyon, according to officer Stephan Brandt of California Highway Patrol. Freeways are clear, but the fire is affecting nearby surface streets, he said.

As of 3:22 p.m., the Charlie Fire is now at around 100 acres, Marron said. Structures remain safe and no evacuations have been issued.

BREAKING: Charlie Fire erupts southeast of Castaic Lake BREAKING: The Charlie Fire has surpassed 100 acres and is moving swiftly through the hills southeast of Castaic Lake. Reporter Austin Dave is live on the closed Lake Hughes Road. Posted by Santa Clarita Valley Signal on Saturday, September 22, 2018

Original story:

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a 10 -acre brush fire located on the 31000 block of Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic on Saturday.

No structures have been threatened, said fire inspector Joey Marron. The second alarm fire is at the top of a ridge, away from any structures, he said. Fire engines quickly arrived four minutes after being dispatched at 2:40, Marron said. Forward progression of the fire has not stopped.

Marron said firefighters were sent out after receiving multiple reports of visible smoke. As of 2:55 p.m., white smoke was visible, a credit to the fire getting doused with water, Marron said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.