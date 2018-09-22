Update: Charlie Fire now spreads over 300 acres in Castaic
White smoke could be seen from the Charlie Fire in Castaic Saturday. Austin Dave/The Signal
By Ryan Mancini
Update: As of 4:48 p.m., the Charlie Fire is at approximately 300 acres with no containment, according to fire inspector Marron.

Update: As of 4:26 p.m., the Combat Paintball Park was evacuated, according to L.A. County Sheriffs officer Brandon Barclay. This is the only  in place at this time.

Update: As of 4:20 p.m., the Charlie Fire has caused road closures from Lake Hughes Road at Dry Gulch Road and Dry Gulch Road at San Francisquito Canyon, according to officer Stephan Brandt of California Highway Patrol. Freeways are clear, but the fire is affecting nearby surface streets, he said.

Update: As of 3:22 p.m., the Charlie Fire is now at around 100 acres, Marron said. Structures remain safe and no evacuations have been issued.

Original story:
Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a 10 -acre brush fire located on the 31000 block of Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic on Saturday.

No structures have been threatened, said fire inspector Joey Marron. The second alarm fire is at the top of a ridge, away from any structures, he said. Fire engines quickly arrived four minutes after being dispatched at 2:40, Marron said. Forward progression of the fire has not stopped.

Marron said firefighters were sent out after receiving multiple reports of visible smoke. As of 2:55 p.m., white smoke was visible, a credit to the fire getting doused with water, Marron said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

