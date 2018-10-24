Vivica A. Fox to visit Hyatt Regency for Women2Women political panel
The Grand Ballroom at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
By Crystal Duan
27 mins ago

Santa Clarita women are invited to a networking reception this month featuring at least one famous guest.

Women2Women, an international young women’s leadership program, plans to bring its tour to Santa Clarita and host an event at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Oct. 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The event features a panel with actress Vivica A. Fox, famous for roles in “Independence Day,” “Kill Bill” and “Two Can Play That Game.”

The panel will be moderated by SCVTV anchor Tami Edwards and feature guest-submitted questions about politics, business and other topics, according to a press release.Sarah Chamberlain, founder of the Women2Women tour, will also attend the panel, with more guests to be announced.

Women2Women seeks to “foster an environment of trust and create truly valuable connections over a meaningful discussion of today’s issues,” according to the release.

The event is held in conjunction with the national movement, #CountMeIn. Women2Women is a nonprofit “dedicated to engaging women across the country in a discussion about our shared concerns and goals,” according to its mission statement.

The Hyatt Valencia is located at 24500 Town Center Drive.

 

 

 

About the author

View All Posts
Crystal Duan

Crystal Duan

Crystal Duan is the Signal's political reporter, covering City Council, the county and other happenings around the city. She graduated from the University of Missouri's journalism school and has worked at the Indianapolis Star and Minneapolis Star Tribune. She has been with the Signal since March 2018.

The Grand Ballroom at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Vivica A. Fox to visit Hyatt Regency for Women2Women political panel

27 mins ago
Add Comment
Crystal Duan

Santa Clarita women are invited to a networking reception this month featuring at least one famous guest.

Women2Women, an international young women’s leadership program, plans to bring its tour to Santa Clarita and host an event at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Oct. 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The event features a panel with actress Vivica A. Fox, famous for roles in “Independence Day,” “Kill Bill” and “Two Can Play That Game.”

The panel will be moderated by SCVTV anchor Tami Edwards and feature guest-submitted questions about politics, business and other topics, according to a press release.Sarah Chamberlain, founder of the Women2Women tour, will also attend the panel, with more guests to be announced.

Women2Women seeks to “foster an environment of trust and create truly valuable connections over a meaningful discussion of today’s issues,” according to the release.

The event is held in conjunction with the national movement, #CountMeIn. Women2Women is a nonprofit “dedicated to engaging women across the country in a discussion about our shared concerns and goals,” according to its mission statement.

The Hyatt Valencia is located at 24500 Town Center Drive.

 

 

 

About the author

View All Posts
Crystal Duan

Crystal Duan

Crystal Duan is the Signal's political reporter, covering City Council, the county and other happenings around the city. She graduated from the University of Missouri's journalism school and has worked at the Indianapolis Star and Minneapolis Star Tribune. She has been with the Signal since March 2018.