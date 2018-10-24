Vivica A. Fox to visit Hyatt Regency for Women2Women political panel

By Crystal Duan

27 mins ago

Santa Clarita women are invited to a networking reception this month featuring at least one famous guest.

Women2Women, an international young women’s leadership program, plans to bring its tour to Santa Clarita and host an event at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Oct. 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The event features a panel with actress Vivica A. Fox, famous for roles in “Independence Day,” “Kill Bill” and “Two Can Play That Game.”

The panel will be moderated by SCVTV anchor Tami Edwards and feature guest-submitted questions about politics, business and other topics, according to a press release.Sarah Chamberlain, founder of the Women2Women tour, will also attend the panel, with more guests to be announced.

Women2Women seeks to “foster an environment of trust and create truly valuable connections over a meaningful discussion of today’s issues,” according to the release.

The event is held in conjunction with the national movement, #CountMeIn. Women2Women is a nonprofit “dedicated to engaging women across the country in a discussion about our shared concerns and goals,” according to its mission statement.

The Hyatt Valencia is located at 24500 Town Center Drive.