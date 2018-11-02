Power outage cancels classes at Canyon High School

By Jim Holt

Classes at Canyon High School were cancelled Friday due to a power outage.

“We don’t know when the power is going to be back on,” Susan Cox, spokeswoman for Southern California Edison, said Friday.

“My colleague got the call last night (Thursday) about this, but at this point I’m trying to get more information,” she said.

Dave Caldwell, spokesman for the William S. Hart Union High School District, said Friday morning: “The school’s principal, Shellie Holcombe, sent out an email to Canyon families at 6:04 today, telling them that the school would be closed.”

Caldwell said he did not know when power would be restored.

“There was an equipment failure by Edison and they’ve been working to get it fixed,” he said.

Students showing up for class Friday were told there was no school, the mother of one student said.

