A look at ‘Beale Street’, ‘Roma’, ‘A Quiet Place’

“Mary Queen of Scots”

(Limited Release) (SAG Nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role-Margot Robbie)

Saoirse Ronan stars as Mary and Margot Robbie as Queen Elizabeth I (daughter of King Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn).

The two were cousins (not sisters), and the film examines many aspects of this era: the struggle for the throne between the two, the unusual circumstances that found two women in power, the behind-the-scenes maneuvering by men in an effort to wrestle power from the women, the importance of marriage and heirs, the conflicts between Catholics and Protestants, and the bizarre arrangement that caused Mary to spend nearly half her life in custody.

The screenplay from Beau Willimon (creator, producer and head writer of “House of Cards”) is based on the John Guy book “Queen of Scots: The True Life of Mary Stuart”. This matters because Mr. Guy theorizes that the two sovereigns actually met in real life, something very much doubted by historians.

Either way, it makes for an interesting (if not a bit hokey) segment in the film, as Elizabeth and Mary wander through billowing curtains in a clandestine spot. The costumes from Oscar winner Alexandra Byrne are so beautiful, they are nearly a character themselves.

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

(Limited Release) (Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture, Drama; Best Supporting actress-Regina King; Best Screenplay)

Two years after sending shockwaves through the film world with “Moonlight,” which went on to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards, Barry Jenkins is back with “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

Needless to say, the film is excellent and is everything one could hope a follow-up to “Moonlight” would be. The film follows a young African-American couple in Harlem before and during when the man is wrongfully accused of sexual assault.

While such difficult subject matter could feel slightly tone-deaf to some in the era of #MeToo, viewers should rest assured that Jenkins handles the material with a delicate and incredibly thoughtful sense of sensitivity. Like “Moonlight,” the film’s aesthetic qualities feel almost lyrical in tone, which is a beautiful sight to behold.

The score is also superb, as well, managing to be both quietly rousing and emotionally stirring.

The acting is strong and quietly powerful from beginning to end, and the amount of thoughtful character development that Jenkins deploys throughout the story’s narrative is commendable. The same can be said to the film’s frequent use of narration. In many other films, this could have come off as annoying, but the film uses this tactic to great ends here by primarily using it to enhance the audience’s emotional connection to the characters. Such a connection further builds up the powerful nature of the film’s narrative, which makes a powerful and deeply tragic statement on the nature of racism without ever resorting to feeling heavy-handed. I will note that the film does take some time to get going and has a few minor redundancies in its beginning scenes. But otherwise, this film is superb and on par with “Moonlight” in quality. Baldwin’s words are not just honored in this film, but they are cherished.

“Roma”

(Limited Release) (Streaming on Netflix) (Golden Globe Nominations for Best Director of a Motion Picture-Alfonso Cuaron; Best Screenplay & Best Foreign Language Motion Picture)

Over the brief 134-minute runtime, we grow into this family in a patient and natural way as we live and breathe their day-to-day lives in 1970s Mexico City.

The film is essentially a sequence of episodes, big or small and the impact on this family, affecting characters in different ways, and told primarily through the perspective of the housemaid, Cleo (Yalitzo Aparicio). We experience hardships, love, anger, tragedy, bliss, and even the smallest of human emotions, such as childhood naiveté. And like children, we once again embrace the details of life, from collecting hail from the ground by hand as it falls from the sky to sharing a hug as last night’s rain can be heard still trickling down the gutters.

Written, directed, produced, filmed, and edited by Alfonso Cuaron, this is as much a personal work as it is a testament to an artist’s vision and talent. It is a historically-grounded film that comes alive by significantly reaching every corner of each frame, with camerawork so intentional that it fills our hearts with a mother’s pain, a story that ranges from lighthearted to cathartic, and a brilliant pattern of recurring, familiarizing setting elements that appreciates and brings into light the reality of everyday life.

DVD Recommendation:

“A Quiet Place”

(2018) (Golden Globe Nomination for Best Original Score in a Motion Picture-Marco Beltrami) (SAG Nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor-Emily Blunt)

Let’s cut to the chase: This story is somewhat incomplete in its telling and does leave many plot holes behind. Discrepancies in the movie not only hurt the coherence of the script, but also the believability of the suspense elements.

For instance… What is an acceptable level of sound to stay safe in the very same environment changes constantly throughout the movie? In one scene they are not even whispering but communicating through sign language even if they do not know something is nearby, and in another scene they are talking when the danger is very close.

Somehow, an uncountable number of misfortunes follow one another in a very short span of time, just to keep the atmosphere suspenseful. One bad thing happens and is dealt with, another misfortune pops up and is again dealt with, and… Well, this “out of luck” trend just does not stop and without reason, too. There is not a natural flow to the story. The whole movie feels like a very artificial and misguided effort to build suspense.

All in all, the story just does not make sense. How the first victim is lost to the threat can only be described in even the most normal of circumstances as absolutely horrible parenting. And to make it even worse, the parents decide to make yet another disastrous and “most untimely” mistake in such a threat-filled environment.

To sum it up, because you may actually manage to watch this to the very end wondering what

I have been fortunate to share these movies with Julie, Marjanne Rachel and Terrie.

It’s always better with a friend — until next week.