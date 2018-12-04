Elected officials take oath of office

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

Elected representatives of the Santa Clarita Valley assembled in the state capitol Monday to take oaths of office and participate in the first official day of the 2019-20 Legislative session.

After securing an election victory less than a month ago, newly elected Assemblywoman Christy Smith joined fellow local Assemblyman Tom Lackey and Senators Scott Wilk and Henry Stern in Sacramento for the proceedings, which included the prestigious swearing-in ceremony, featuring 80 officials taking an oath of office as one group on the Assembly floor.

The local representatives would gather alongside family members and loved ones in the Assembly chambers, where they shared stories, discussed current events and enjoyed the company of their peers for much of the day.

Members in attendance were also instructed to select the committees they wish to serve on and those who will assume command of the various leadership positions.

After selecting Anthony Rendon as speaker of the state Assembly, Smith said she had the privilege of escorting Rendon to the dais for his oath.

“I was filled with overwhelming joy and gratitude,” Smith said, while reflecting on the day. “I want to thank the people of the district who allow me to serve. It’s a tremendous opportunity.”

Sen. Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced that he was elected by his colleagues to the five-member Senate Rules Committee, where he will serve as the vice chair.

“The committee is considered the most influential assignment in the Senate and membership must be confirmed by a vote of the full Senate,” Wilk said Monday in a release. The Rules Committee is responsible for vetting hundreds of key gubernatorial appointments and has jurisdiction over proposed amendments and rules that govern the Senate.

“I am honored that my colleagues, on both sides of the aisle, have elected me to serve as the vice chair of the Senate Rules Committee. With a new governor, we will have a busy agenda. I’m looking forward to working with Governor-elect (Gavin) Newsom to ensure we have the highest-caliber people serving in state government,” said Wilk. “As a member of the Rules Committee, I am committed to fully examining the gubernatorial appointments, working to ensure the Senate operates efficiently and transparently, as well as assisting my colleagues as they navigate the legislative process.”

The representatives will reconvene on Jan. 7, Smith said. This gives the newly elected officials time to set up their office headquarters and hit the ground running.