‘A Star is Born’, ‘The Old Man’ and more nominees

“A Star Is Born”

(Released) (Golden Globe Nominations for Best Motion Picture, Drama; Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama-Lady Gaga; Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama-Bradley Cooper; Best Director, Motion Picture-Bradley Cooper; Best Original Song, Motion Picture-Shallow; SAG Nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role-Bradley Cooper; Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role-Lady Gaga; Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role; Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

This is the 4th time I’ve seen of “ A Star is Born. First there was writer/director William Wellman’s original version in 1937 which won the Oscar for Best Original Story, had 6 other Oscar nominations (including Best Picture), and starred Janet Gaynor and Fredric March (he playing a veteran actor and she a starlet). Next came the 1954 remake with James Mason and the fabulous Judy Garland (he playing a veteran actor, she an upcoming singer/actress). Both were nominated for Oscars, and the film was directed by George Cukor. 1976 brought the second remake (third version), this one starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson. It won a Best Song Oscar for Paul Williams, and was directed by Frank Pierson. So perhaps it’s understandable that 81 years after the original, Bradley Cooper chooses this familiar story for a generational update and his directorial debut.

The audience reactions are in. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga blow away the 1976 version, and where they rank versus the other two versions, comes down to personal preference. Mr. Cooper delivers an odd, yet effective, performance as the boozy, aimless rocker Jackson Maine. Not only does he mimic Sam Elliott’s speaking voice and cadence, his performance seems purposefully close to that of Kristofferson from 42 years ago. The great Sam Elliott does play Cooper’s (much) older brother, so the oratory choice makes some sense … it’s just a bit off-putting at first. Cooper is believable as the rocker thanks to his stage presence and charm. We never doubt Jackson Maine is a rock star.

The most stunning and pleasant surprise here is Lady Gaga as Ally. Prepare yourself for astonishment! Her beautiful and powerful voice is on full display throughout the film. In fact, her songs and singing are the highlights of what is a terrific film that should have wide appeal. The first song she sings, “La Vie en Rose” is quite simply jaw-dropping in its beauty.

Ally is a pretty grounded woman from humble means. She works as a waitress and sings whenever she can … having been held back from pursuing her dreams by a well-meaning father (Andrew Dice Clay) who says she doesn’t have the looks to be a star. When Jackson and Ally meet, a complex romance and professional partnership forms. We know those rarely end well. As Jackson shuns his protective brother, battles an ever-worsening hearing issue and a self-destructive drinking problem, Ally tries to remain loyal to the man she loves … even as her own career explodes down a path Jackson barely recognizes.

Mr. Cooper does a nice job tackling such a large scale and familiar project for his first directing gig, and we are certainly appreciative of his avoiding inclusion of Streisand’s “Evergreen”, and instead showcasing the talents of Lady Gaga. It’s likely Lady Gaga will receive a bit more credit for her acting than is probably deserved (an Oscar nom is possible), but her impact on the movie cannot be understated. Thanks to Lori and Jim for preparing me for this emotional ride and I just can only say: WOW!

The Old Man and The Gun (Limited) (Golden Globe Nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy)

Robert Redford claims this is probably the end of his nearly 60 year acting career. If that’s true, he couldn’t have selected a better project for his victory lap. The film itself is a nice mixture of mass appeal and the independent projects that Mr. Redford has long supported. As for the character he plays, it too fits him like a glove.

Filmmaker David Lowery has adapted the story from a 2003 “New Yorker” article by David Grann, and it’s based on a true story – one that’s a bit difficult to believe … well, at least until Mr. Redford brings Forrest Tucker to life. Mr. Tucker escaped from San Quentin at age 70, and it was just one of his 16 prison escapes during a lifetime of robbing banks and getting caught. The story is that Tucker simply enjoyed the work, and went about it in the most gentlemanly possible way – often described by bank employees as polite and nice. It’s the perfect character for Redford’s trademark twinkle and grin acting style.

Most of the story takes place in 1981, and the film captures not just the era, but also the essence – something much deeper than clothes and cars. Starring alongside Mr. Redford is Sissy Spacek as Jewel, and their chemistry allows the quiet moments between their characters to work as effectively as their (sometimes) playful verbal exchanges. Tucker’s “crew” is manned by Danny Glover as Teddy, and the great Tom Waits as Walter. They are referred to as “The Over the Hill Gang” (in contrast to “The Hole in the Wall Gang” from Redford’s classic “Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid”).

Casey Affleck is Austin Texas detective John Hunt. He spends a great deal of time chasing Tucker, and actually puts the puzzle pieces together. Other far too brief appearances include Keith Carradine (weirdly brief) and Elisabeth Moss. Having these familiar faces can be a bit distracting, but it’s understandable why they wanted to work with Lowery and Redford.

The cinematography is terrific, and the film is oddly devoid of violence. If not mistaken, I believe we only see Tucker’s gun once … and that’s in a glove compartment. There is a certain easiness and warm fuzzy to the film, somewhat conflicting with what we would expect following an armed bank robber!

Of course, the reason we buy into the gentlemanly outlaw is the performance of Robert Redford. Charming and easy-going comes pretty easily to a man that is charming and easy-going. Director Lowery even treats us to a quick clip from young Redford’s film “The Chase”, and does so within a delightful montage of Tucker’s prison escapes. Few actors get such a perfect farewell tribute, and though it’s not quite Ted Williams hitting a homerun in his final at-bat, at least Redford gets to tip his cap to the fans. Since he’s moving his career off screen, let’s bid a fond and appreciative farewell to this amazing actor.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Limited) (Golden Globe Nominations for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama-Melissa McCarthy; Best Supporting Actor in any Motion Picture-Richard E. Grant; SAG Nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role-Melissa McCarthy; Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role-Richard E. Grant)

At a literary party near the beginning of this film an author comments that he doesn’t believe in writer’s block, that it is just an excuse for laziness. But for Lee Israel (Melissa McCarthy), that stumbling block is only too real. Though she has already had a biography on the New York Times Bestseller list, her current project, the story of Fanny Brice, has stalled and has been discouraged by her agent. Trying to get money to help her sick cat (a being she admits to liking more than people), she sells a letter from Fanny, that she finds while doing research at the public library, to a used book shop. Discovering that these items can bring in big money and in desperation for capital, she starts forging letters from people like Noel Coward and Dorothy Parker to pay off her debts.

The premise seems too preposterous to be true, but it is. In fact, Israel’s own book “Can You Ever Forgive Me: Memoirs of a Literary Forger” was the basis of the film. This sharp writing provides good material for McCarthy, who should be grateful for this film rescuing her from recent duds like “The Happytime Murders”. In this film she delivers her best performance to date, capturing the brash, detached, and caustic nature of Lee, yet still making her likeable. She’s helped by her one on one banter with Richard E. Grant, playing an equally down on his luck drinking buddy who becomes part of her ploy.

Director Marielle Heller is finding solid footing with this feature film making her an exciting young director to watch. Just as Lee Israel uses the letters to find her voice, Heller is certainly finding hers. The director deftly creates the world of 1990’s New York which, like Lee, is adorned in shades of brown and a little unkempt. Her sympathetic direction as well as McCarthy’s portrayal provides this biopic the much needed emotional depth it requires to succeed.

DVD Recommendation:

Eighth Grade (2018) (Buy or Rent from Prime Video) (Golden Globe Nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy;

Everyone has to go through adolescence. That is a fact of life. Because of this, it is a life period that everyone can relate to. While some may have enjoyed it more than others, I’d venture to say it wasn’t the crowning achievement of anyone’s life. The 8th-grade year is in many ways the apex of that entire experience, which is why this Bo Burnham film resonates on so many levels.

For a basic plot summary, this film follows the story of Kayla (Elsie Fisher), a pretty typical 8th-grade student in today’s world. I’d say more here, but in all honesty it is a bit difficult because the film doesn’t really have a defined plot or mission. Instead, it more focuses on just showing the landmark moments of her life during this time period, including learning about sex, interactions with boys, a myriad of self-confidence issues, and relating to her father (Josh Hamilton).

The genius of this film is that in order to work, it has to hit these notes perfectly, because it is basically a reflection of themes we’ve all already lived. It has to be dramatic, because its entertainment after all, yet at the same time it also has to be close enough to reality to elicit the emotional reactions that the whole premise is built on. Director Burnham does this nearly flawlessly. Even though I am a 74 year old female, I could still understand (and sometimes almost even viscerally feel) what Kayla was going through when she braves the pool party or tries to stand up for herself in front of the “cool kids” at school. It never felt like over-the-top ridiculousness, nor did it ever underwhelm.

A lot of this is on the shoulders of Fisher, and she is absolutely tremendous in this role. I know this is a very premature statement, but one wonders if this could be the rare child acting performance that garners an Oscar nomination. What makes it even more amazing is that she is only 15 years old herself. This is the type of movie that wouldn’t support a 20-something trying to pass as a mid-teen, so it almost had to feature authentic-aged casting. That’s often difficult, though, because how many 15-year old are tremendous actors? Fortunately, they struck gold in Fisher, and she carries this from beginning to end. I never once felt as if it were inauthentic in the least.

Also, I really like how the filmmakers don’t preach to audiences one way or another. This is very much a “take it or leave it” sort of message movie. For example, it would have been very easy to make this a movie about “how technology makes it so much more difficult to be an adolescent than ever before”. That urge is (fortunately) resisted, and instead that topic is approached in a very subtle way. While Kayla’s heavy use of technology may stunt her conversations with her Dad, at the same time it also gives her confidence via her YouTube channel. The same can be said about her relationship with boys. On one hand, she lies to a contemporary about having dirty pictures of herself. On another occasion, however, she doesn’t let herself get taken advantage of by an older boy. It’s this give-and-take that really makes the viewer think about the issues at hand. Overall, then, this film is another independently produced success story. A24 is a production company that can always be counted on to tell a story from a unique angle, and that’s exactly what happens here too.