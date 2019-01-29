Budget city breaks for 2019

0 SHARES Share Tweet

It’s all very exciting booking a big holiday and giving yourself something to look forward to. But sometimes you just can’t wait that long and need a little extra to cure your appetite for adventure. There’s nothing better than using a long weekend to get out there and travel to a new city or country, especially if it doesn’t end up breaking the bank. If you’re looking for a getaway that isn’t going to cost you a fortune, then here’s our list of budget city breaks to make the most of in 2019.

Amsterdam

Just a short flight or even a train ride away is the architecturally stunning city of Amsterdam. A maze of canals separates unique neighbourhoods and districts where you’ll find colourful flower markets, beautiful green space such as Vondelpark and cheese shops galore. Visit the Rijksmuseum, soak up the atmosphere on Dam Square or experience the highest swing in Europe at the top of the A’DAM Tower. Amsterdam hotels aren’t too expensive either, just be sure to book in advance to find the best deal.

Boston

Yes, we’re talking Massachusetts, not Lincolnshire. You might be wondering how a city break to the USA can make it onto a budget travel list, but you’d be surprised. As Boston is on the east coast of the United States, you’ll often find that cheap flights can become available, especially when airlines hold a sale. You could bag yourself return flights to this amazing city for between £200-300, leaving you with a nice bit of spending money to enjoy the Freedom Trail.

Plovdiv

“Where?”, you ask? Well, hear us out. Plovdiv is a lesser-known ancient city in the heart of Bulgaria, but there’s no better time to get over there and see it for yourself. It’s just been named European Capital of Culture 2019, so it’s got lots going for it, but it won’t have gotten too crowded just yet. The architecture in Bulgarian Old Town is unlike any other, so take your time to wander the ancient cobbled streets with its unique wooden houses, before visiting the fascinating Plovdiv Roman Theatre.

Venice

Italy isn’t always a budget destination, but luckily, with Venice being in the north of the country, it’s one of the easiest and cheapest Italian cities to get to. Flights to Venice are more often than not really reasonable, so all you’ve got to do is find yourself a good deal on a hotel and you’re all set. Take a stroll around St. Mark’s Square, visit Doge’s Palace and, of course, have an iconic gondolier give you a tour of the city and its vast network of waterways.

Faro

Many people will fly into the Portuguese city of Faro en route to a beach holiday on the Algarve, but perhaps not consider taking a look around. It’s often overlooked as a city break destination, but there’s plenty to see in this traditional, charming and historic city. Despite being a small city, it’s got a vibrant nightlife too, thanks to its student population. So, spend your days exploring its churches and Old Town, then spend the evenings drinking local wine or sampling the many cocktail bars.

Bratislava

Its affordability makes the capital of Slovakia a popular stag do destination, but there’s far more to Bratislava than just drinking and partying. Located on the banks of the Danube River, the city boasts culture, beauty and a wealth of history to discover. Take in the incredible panoramic views from the top of Devin Castle, explore ancient sights and museums in the Old Town, watch the opera at the Slovak National Theatre or indulge in a beer and food tour through the city.

None of these city breaks will leave you strapped for cash, so maybe you can try and fit more than one in this year?