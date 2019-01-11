SCV Economic Development Corp. to lead VIA’s first luncheon of 2019

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Valley Industry Association is celebrating the new year with its first luncheon of 2019 on Jan. 29, featuring one of the Santa Clarita Valley’s corporations dedicated to attracting and growing the local business industry.

Starting at 11:45 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, the event will bring together business leaders to learn about the SCV Economic Development Corp. Holly Schroeder, president and CEO of the SCVEDC, is scheduled as the keynote speaker for the luncheon event.

“We are very excited to have [Schroeder],” said Kathy Norris, VIA president and CEO. “The event will be a good refresher to remind businesses of all the services that the SCVEDC provides.”

The event will aim to highlight incentives, cost-saving programs and other services the SCVEDC offers. Schroeder will also share information on some of the companies that are expanding the SCV.

“Growth is in our future and this presentation will give you the inside scoop on who, where and when,” reads a prepared statement released by VIA on the upcoming event.

According to the SCVEDC, a major function of their work is “to monitor the diverse issues facing businesses in our region and provide support to companies as they work through these issues.”

The corporation offers in-person business assistance, networking opportunities, and workshops and seminars with experts in topics critical to business success. Most recently, SCVEDC and attorneys with Poole and Shaffery, LLP, made available to the public its SCV Minimum Wage Report.

To reserve a spot and purchase tickets for the January luncheon, visit via.org.