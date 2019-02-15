Fun Facts About the NFL

0 SHARES Share Tweet

To start off not everyone knows what NFL means. Most have seen the word but just do not know what it is associated with. NFL is also known as the National Football League. It is a conglomeration that is made up of 32 teams.

NFL is the premier league for American Football. From the time it started that is around 1910 and up till now it is doing amazing things.

If you wanted to know more about it then you have come to the right place. This is just the article that will give you good intel on everything you need to know about this organization.

Did You Know?

Footballs are supplied by Wilson and in a day they make about 4000 footballs in a day. But then did you know that before the fancy ball was made these balls were made by using cowhide? Well, the game had to go on.

Fans world over know that NFL games are played on Thursdays, Mondays, and Sundays but what if we told you that there are games played every day? Because the sun doesn’t go back into its mother’s womb without a game being played.

With the money not the one from sports betting, they make in a day who would have thought that NFL cheerleaders are underpaid. Well, many girls would die to be in this position, but come to think of it all the sweat from dancing for only 50-75 dollars per game? And to top that up they can’t even leave with an autograph as they are forbidden from interacting with the players.

Okay, now we just think that it’s either NFL is stingy or underrate the work of cheerleaders. Super Bowl XLV was the first to be held with no cheerleaders. The reason is that the Steelers and Packers saw no need to employ them.

For the love of the game, even when the field is covered with fog, this did not stop the Eagles and Bears from playing the game in 1988.