Hart High grad’s musical “Witness Uganda” sees premiere in L.A

An autobiographical story about an interracial couple has made its way to the stage at Los Angeles’ The Wallis — and it was written by a Hart High graduate.



Matt Gould, who grew up in Santa Clarita and went to Hart High School, is music director on the documentary musical “Witness Uganda,” a mostly autobiographical story of his experience with his partner, Griffin Matthews, as they navigated being together while forming a nonprofit in Africa.



The production had its West Coast premiere Tuesday at The Wallis in Los Angeles, and Gould was proud to see his work finally come to fruition.

“This production gets back to the roots of Witness Uganda,” Gould said.



“We’re excited to share this raw, real story about the complexity of helping others. We want to make a difference and we want our work and our lives to have meaning.”



The project centers on Gould and Matthews, who spent time in West Africa in the Peace Corps as Gould sought to escape his church’s condemnation of his sexuality.



He then met a group of orphaned teenagers, and soon they formed the nonprofit Uganda Project to pay for their education, food and health care.



Years later, most of the Project Uganda students have graduated from college, Gould said. Some have become nurses, one is a surgeon, another works as an accountant and one even became an actor.



“Kids who didn’t have light bulbs in their houses can now fix computers. That’s amazing. So Witness Uganda was created originally to help the nonprofit in its time of need, but it’s still doing that now,” Gould said. “And that’s the amazing thing about it — that no matter where this piece is going to, and no matter how big it grows, we will always stay true to the idea that it is meant to teach, inspire and help.”



Witness Uganda has helped to raise over $275,000 for UgandaProject, an organization founded by Matthews and co-directed by Gould that sponsors the education of a group of students living in Kampala, Uganda.



For more than a decade since, the two have visited Uganda and made their production based on interviews with UgandaProject staff and students.



The musical premiered in 2008 at Harvard University’s American Repertory Theater, and the Wallis production will be the first time it has shown on the West Coast — close to Gould’s roots, as he lived in Newhall for 18 years.



Witness Uganda stars 12-time Grammy nominee Ledisi, Jamar Williams (“Wild Goose Dreams”), Amber Iman (“Hamilton”) and Emma Hunton (“Wicked”).



The show is scheduled to run at The Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts until Feb. 23.



Tickets cost $50 and are on sale now, available at TheWallis.org/Witness. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd. in Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, guests can call 310-746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/Witness.







