IT Careers after Acing the CompTIA A+ Certification Exams

Through the years, CompTIA continues to establish its influence in the tech industry—aiding professionals to elevate their respective careers. Among its remarkable list of certification is the vendor-neutral and highly respected A+ credential. People who are yet to gain experience in information technology will find this credential very beneficial. Valued by several international companies, a qualification this revered speaks for itself in every career hunt.

The CompTIA A+ cradles a number of entry-level tech positions that you could fit in with the help of its corresponding certification exams CompTIA A+ Certification Practice Test Questions. Detailed below are the job opportunities that the certification unlocks for you.

Computer Service Technician

If you are new to IT, the A+ credential is one of the best entry passages in various IT jobs. Although this may not be the case for every beginner who wishes to pursue an IT career, it’s still a promising route that introduces you to even more career opportunities. Most people who pursue this credential proceed in dealing with PC technology. Basically, this job would require your capacity in the installation, management, configuration, upgrade, troubleshoot and repair of PCs. Through one’s acquisition of the CompTIA A+ certificate, your fundamental skills and knowledge of the PC technology would be verified. This encompasses your expertise in operating systems,security, networking as well as hardware and software.

IT Support Specialist

Another job you can land on with your credential is the IT Support Specialist position. This job requires you to know your way around technical aspects such as troubleshooting desktop issues, setting up a desktop or a network, and keeping technological equipment safe and smooth from any security risk. Basically, your creativity and zeal for problem-solving would be expanded more in this kind of work setup. Each day brings an opportunity to grow your technological niche in approaching various desktop or workstation issue. You can choose to be a part of a global enterprise company or share your learning’s in a humble business. Besides, being an IT Support Specialist is also a step forward in becoming an IT Help Desk Support, which is another in-demand IT career.

Technical Support

Pursuing a technical support job is also one of the tracks you can take in the field of information technology. Here, your knack in giving guidance in a customer’s computer problems is bridged. You either communicate over the phone or online to provide effective resolutions related to computer issues.

System Support Administrator

A professional assigned to this job is responsible for the maintenance of user accounts as well as the company hardware and software. Part of the responsibility is how he or she should see to it that each essential part of the IT system runs as planned. If you have plans in entering this tech role, you must possess at least five years of experience, and most preferably, a college degree, as most employers look for in a candidate. You can back this credential with your A+ certification as proof of your capacity in meeting the latest trends and changes in the industry. By doing so, you show the company how adaptable you are, and most importantly, how trained you are by one of the world’s most respected IT associations.

IT Consultant

This career track asks both your skills in handling IT systems and in dealing with clients. A day in the life of an IT consultant is a challenging learning process that educates him or her to bring the most reliable solutions for each client concerning technology. Besides, this type of professional must also be keen on meeting the requirements of the business and of the respective clients. This must be done through effective communication and guidance with the client along with the technical expertise.

Help Desk Technician

Sometimes, a hero can hide behind the phone or the internet. Meeting challenges that ceaselessly build one’s approach in resolving issues is one thing a help desk technician faces each day. Through the guidance of a CompTIA A+, you’ll be able to take hold of critical terms and concepts that will aid you in straightening out issues from different users. This can remarkably act as a significant instrument in your growth in the industry. If you leverage your credential toward this job role, you are expected to solve critical issues and handle various applications. It’s a career made for the flexible and innovative individual, who always sights a solution to every technical problem.

Field Service Technician

According to Payscale.com, an average salary of such professionals is about $48,824. This is a career that highlights professional and personal elasticity. Unlike help desk technicians who resolve issues over the phone or the internet, field service technicians give solutions right directly to one assigned particular site. In this employment, professionals can either be working with a group of other repairmen or choose to function for a certain product manufacturer. This includes traveling and serving, with the goal of bringing the learning gained from hands-on training to the field.

Conclusion

The world of IT is expansive for every individual who has the skills and willingness for professional growth. Even after being certified by CompTIA A+, there’s much room for improvement to a lot of professionals since education serves as a continuous process in this field.

No matter how useful the CompTIA A+ certification is, it is your personality, work ethic, and practical experience that are also instrumental. You must combine these ingredients in order to arrive at your desired career choice. Anyhow, the prize of passing the two certification exams will definitely help chart the success of your profession.