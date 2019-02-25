Our last look before the Oscars

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Ahead of the biggest awards night of the year, we reviewed “If Beale Street Could Talk,” which earned several Oscar nominations, and several documentaries: “Hale County This Morning, This Evening” and “Minding the Gap,” as well as a documentary-on-DVD recommendation, “Of Fathers and Sons.”

For those who enjoy animated films, we also looked at “Marai,” which also earned an Oscar nod for its warm-hearted take on parenting.



“If Beale Street Could Talk” (Released)

(Oscar Nominations for Best Supporting Actress, Regina King; Best Adapted Screenplay; Best Original Score)

Two years after sending shockwaves through the film world with “Moonlight,” which went on to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards, Barry Jenkins is back with “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

Needless to say, the film is excellent and is everything one could hope a follow-up to “Moonlight” would be. The film follows a young African-American couple in Harlem before and during when the man is wrongfully accused of sexual assault.

While such difficult subject matter could feel slightly tone-deaf to some in the era of #MeToo, viewers should rest assured that Jenkins handles the material with a delicate and incredibly thoughtful sense of sensitivity. Like “Moonlight,” the film’s aesthetic qualities feel almost lyrical in tone, which is a beautiful sight to behold.

The score is also superb, as well, managing to be both quietly rousing and emotionally stirring.

The acting is strong and quietly powerful from beginning to end, and the amount of thoughtful character development that Jenkins deploys throughout the story’s narrative is commendable. The same can be said to the film’s frequent use of narration. In many other films, this could have come off as annoying, but the film uses this tactic to great ends here by primarily using it to enhance the audience’s emotional connection to the characters. Such a connection further builds up the powerful nature of the film’s narrative, which makes a powerful and deeply tragic statement on the nature of racism without ever resorting to feeling heavy-handed.



“Hale County This Morning, This Evening” (Limited Release)

(Oscar Nomination for Best Documentary Feature)

First-time filmmaker RaMell Ross was working as a youth coach in rural Alabama when he starting shooting a film emphasizing realism, the lives of two young men there, Daniel Collins and Quincy Bryant, whom he followed through five years of triumph and tragedy, of hoping for better lives and working toward them in a place that offers little opportunity. The result is a little bit slice of life, a little bit stream of consciousness. The film isn’t like any documentary you’ve seen before… certainly not one about what it’s like to be poor and black in America.

Ross approaches his subjects, their friends and family, and the world around them — both natural and manmade — more in the spirit of poetry and impressionism than journalism or sociology (though Ross in fact studied the latter): this is a film that flows over you, if you let it, engaging our empathy with a deceptively simple humanity that is unencumbered by the terrible stereotypes that often accompany depictions of African-American men, though Ross occasionally reminds us just how insidious those stereotypes have been, with an effectiveness that is startling and shocking.

“Minding the Gap” (Limited Release)

(Oscar Nomination for Best Documentary Feature)

Bing Lu’s film is more than a sleek skateboarding documentary that dives into an alternative culture; in fact, it might not even be that at all. What probably began as an exercise in Lu turning the camera on himself and his friends blossomed into a portrait of middle-American working-class life, specifically three young men who process hardship and deep emotional wounds best while on a skateboard.

Lu, his friend Zack and their younger friend Kiere are the main subjects of the story, each passionate skaters trying to get by in their hometown of Rockford, Ill. Piecing together that skating is symptomatic of something deeper between them, Lu decides to probe Zack and Kiere, gently pushing them toward emotional honesty. What he uncovers is a troubling and all-too-true reality that each of them is enduring, a revelation that transforms the entire viewing experience.

The film is full of these subtle, unexpected surprises. This film takes place over the course of many years and even includes footage from several years earlier, but that’s not immediately apparent. Our perception of the story, along with its scope and impact, changes the longer the movie’s timeline gets. Essentially, Lu’s patience with his story pays off tremendously; letting these characters’ lives play out deepens and enriches everything.

Yet this film is far from self-centered and self-serving. Rather, it is indicative of how some stories can only be collected and recorded by the people who live them. We’ll need more brave filmmakers like Lu in order to discover these stories and let their truth find the eyes, ears and hearts of those who identify with and need them most.



“Mirai” (Limited Release)

(Oscar Nomination for Best Animated Feature)

This film is a delightfully nostalgic, warm-hearted and wonderfully evocative tale of childhood and parenting that explores coming-of-age elements through the eyes of a little kid who finds a portal that enables him to travel through time into his family’s past and future.

The story follows a young boy who struggles to cope with the arrival of his newborn sister into the household and creates a ruckus to get his parents’ attention.

Written and directed by Mamoru Hosoda, the film is precise in portraying the neglect, jealousy and frustration felt by older siblings when they aren’t their parents’ center of attention anymore, plus Hosoda’s decision to allow these little, simple and whimsical moments to play out entirely gives his story an added emotional weight.

Its simplistic animation, lighthearted approach and witty treatment are in tune with Hosoda’s narrative style. Crafted with affection, told with sincerity and exhibiting a childlike simplicity in its presentation, Mamoru Hosoda’s latest is another fascinating addition to his other films and is well-deserving of a broader viewership.



“Never Look Away” (Limited Release)

(Oscar Nominations for Best Foreign Language Film, Germany; Best Cinematography)

As much as we pride ourselves on “artistic freedom,” the reality is that politics have long played a vital role – either as inadvertent inspiration for the work, or as organized suppressor or moderator. Rarely in history has the latter been more in effect than during the Nazi regime. This film begins at an art gallery in 1937 Dresden, as a loving aunt takes her young nephew to an installation of “degenerate artists.”

Writer-Director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck was behind the extraordinary Best Foreign Language Oscar winner “The Lives of Others” (2006), as well as the all-but unwatchable “The Tourist” (2010). Fortunately, this latest is much closer to the level of the first one, and it has been rewarded by also being Oscar nominated.

The film is loosely based on German artist Gerhard Richter, though mostly in the form of his earliest artwork. Richter is still alive today and still creating. Cinematographer Caleb Deschanel

(father to Emily and Zooey) has produced a beautifully shot film, and the result is his sixth Oscar nomination. Brace yourself for a three-hour-plus run time, and the frustrations of how an artist

can discover their voice despite an organized singular ideology that one is pressured to accept.



“Of Fathers and Sons” (2018)

(Also available to buy or rent on Prime Video) (Oscar Nomination for Best Documentary Feature)

There are times when the moral quandary involved in making art is just as fascinating as the work itself. This film finds Berlin-based Syrian director Talal Derki returning to his war-torn homeland and posing as a jihad-sympathizing war photographer. In Syria, Derki infiltrates and observes a jihadist family fighting as part of the Al-Nusra.

What he captures is a haunting, raw and melancholic look at just how deep extremist ideologies have penetrated the hearts of generations of men and boys.

Abu Osama is a bomb specialist who wanted to be part of the movement ever since the Taliban defeated Russia when he was a teenager. He loves his children deeply and longs for the day when his kids, especially sons Osama and Ayman, will be able to join the fight.

What makes this film so disturbing is the fact that Derki juxtaposes these scenes with tender intimate moments between Abu and his children. These genuine moments of humanity are bittersweet as the horrors of war always looms over them. The film is a heartbreaking tour through a nightmare with no clear end in sight. The subject matter is tough and the subtitles are hard to read, so this is not for everyone.

