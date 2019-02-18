‘Shoplifters’ and a few DVD recommendations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

This week, we’re taking a look at foreign language film “Shoplifters,” as well as a few DVD recommendations from some films you might have missed throughout the year.

“First Man,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and “Incredibles 2” were our recap choices, enjoy watching and reading — one more week until the Oscars!



“Shoplifters” (Limited Release)

(Oscar Nomination for Best Foreign Language Film, Japan)

We typically think of family as blood relatives, those affiliated by marriage or adoption, and those funky cousins (sometimes ‘removed’) that, according to the family tree, are supposedly related to us. Expert Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Koreeda presents a story that will have you questioning whether the strongest connection is blood, heart, or money.

We first witness “father” Osamu Shibata and adolescent “son” Shota in a well-coordinated shoplifting maneuver at the local grocery store. On the way home they stumble across a shivering child, maybe 4 or 5 years old, who has been seemingly abandoned by her parents. They take her home to warm her up and feed her, and it’s here we discover the multi-generational family living in a tiny apartment. This family also consists of ‘grandmother’ Hatsue, “mother/wife” Nobuyo and teenage daughter Aki. As the film progresses, we get to know each of the characters and begin to care about them… rooting for them to find success.

Writer-Director Koreeda draws us in with subtle scenes of interaction between the characters, each willing to sacrifice for the other. He raises the question on whether choosing one’s family might create a stronger bond than those blood ties. What really seems to matter is where we feel we belong, and where we are accepted. This is one that will grab your heart and then stick with you for a while.

“First Man” (2018) (Rent/Buy on Prime Video)

(Oscar Nominations for Best Visual Effects; Best Production Design; Best Sound Mixing; Best Sound Editing)

“That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” Every junior high student learns that Neil Armstrong spoke those words when he became the first person to walk on the moon’s surface in 1969. So while his words are etched into our minds and the televised visuals of the historic event are seared into our corneas, most of us know little of the man who is renowned as an American hero. Director Damien Chazelle (“La La Land” ) finds a way to personalize this man’s story.

Kicking off with one of the most intense cinematic sequences ever, the film puts us inside the cockpit of a test flight with Armstrong in 1961 as he bounces off the atmosphere and rockets towards near certain death. This opening makes the statement that this is no ordinary man, and this is no ordinary movie… and we are now prepared to hold on tight! Based on James R Hansen’s book, the only biography Armstrong authorized, the script that expertly balances the test pilot/astronaut portion with the character study/personality of the man.

Gosling’s quietly intense portrayal of Armstrong could be termed constrained, but it’s quite fitting given his subject. Composer Justin Hurwitz (Oscar winner for “La La Land”) delivers an unusual but fitting score, and we can’t help but realize this would make a terrific trilogy bookended by “The Right Stuff (1983) and “Apollo 13 (1995). Chazelle presents a fitting bio of a true American hero (and yes, we can see the flag on the moon), while also giving us a look at the harrowing process of putting folks into space.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” (2018) (Buy from Amazon or Prime Video)

(Oscar Nomination for Best Visual Effects)

The second feature film directed by “Star Wars” creator George Lucas was “American Graffiti” in 1973. It starred a fresh-faced 19 year-old (mostly) TV actor named Ron Howard.

Now, 45 years later, Howard directs a prequel in the Star Wars universe designed to fill in the gaps on the background of the beloved iconic character Han Solo — a role made famous, of course, by Harrison Ford.

Alden Ehrenreich stars as young Han Solo, and like most everything in this film, he is fine. His boyish Han Solo is wide-eyed and already sarcastic, though the familiar grizzled cynicism of Ford’s version has yet to emerge.

When we first meet Han, he is basically a Juvenile Delinquent plotting an indentured labor escape with his girlfriend Qi’ra (played by Emilia Clarke, who is fine). Qi’ra evolves the most of any character in the film, but it’s still just fine, not surprising or revolutionary.

The timelines will likely be debated by Star Wars aficionados, but the fun action sequences and dazzling special effects make it entertaining enough after a slow start.

“Incredibles 2” (2018)

(Oscar Nomination for Best Animated Film)

In 2004, “The Incredibles” became the sixth Pixar film in a row to dominate the box office, and also the sixth straight to “WOW” us with a combination of animation, story, action and characters. All these years later, Brad Bird, the creative force behind the original, is back with the much anticipated sequel.

Bird is not the only returnee for the sequel. Also back is the entire Parr Family: Holly Hunter as Elastigirl/Helen/Mom, Craig T. Nelson as Mr. Incredible/Bob/Dad, Sarah Vowell as Violet, Huck Milner as Dash, and Eli Fucile as baby Jack Jack. The story picks up not long after the original ended. “Supers” have been outlawed, and the Parrs are in some type of Super Protection Program – similar to Witness Protection.

As superheroes non-grata, the Parrs try to go “straight” and live a normal life. That is until a powerful brother and sister corporate duo offer a proposal. Winston Deavor (Bob Odenkirk) and Evelyn Deavor (voiced by Catherine Keener) want to generate a PR plan to help rebuild the reputation of supers.

Filled with the beautiful colors and art design we’ve come to take for granted from Pixar, the film also features some of the best action sequences you’ll see in any movie.