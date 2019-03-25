‘Five Feet Apart’ and ‘Free Solo’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

“Five Feet Apart” (General Release)

The all-too-familiar sick/dying teenager genre is frequently associated with Lifetime Channel movies or something of that ilk. What sets this one apart (and above) many in the slew of similarly themed movies is the script, and more so, two outstanding lead performances.

Director Justin Baldoni is best known as an actor and director of TV projects, but he (mostly) handles the script quite well.

Rising star Haley Lu Richardson plays Stella, a teenager who has been dealing with cystic fibrosis (CF) her entire life. When we first meet her, she has checked back in to the hospital for a “tune-up.”

On one of her frequent visits to the hospital nursery to watch the newborn babies, Stella crosses paths with Will, a more cynical CF patient who has B cepacia form – so deadly that sufferers aren’t included on the lung transplant list. In contrast to Stella, Will wonders if the hassle of treatment is worth the pain and inconvenience, when so little hope is present. CF patients are required to don gloves, masks, and oxygen packs. One rule that must not be broken is to maintain at least a 6-foot distance at all times between themselves and any other CF patient. The risk of passing along their specific mixture of bacteria is simply too great.

“Opposites attract” is in play here as Stella and Will share only one trait, and it’s a bond where being too close could literally kill one or both of them. These are smart and interesting characters who understand there are no “happily ever afters” in their future. We are along for the ride as they learn more about each other. Will is a talented sketch artist with a wicked sense of humor in his cartoons, while Stella carries a special burden of putting others at ease while focusing on the present and looking to the future, thanks to the exploits of her beloved older sister Abby.

You will also meet Poe, a witty gay teenager and fellow CF patient, who has been friends with Stella since they were young kids. As the romance blooms for Stella and Will, there are some too-familiar moments and a couple of lame musical interludes with slow-motion … but there are also some terrific and heartfelt scenes.

The film teases us a few times with assumptions, but the theme of human touch is ever-present. For CF patients, is love selfish or is it an inherent need? ‘The lights are like stars’ is a nice touch that explains how this disease forces these folks to think a little differently and find joy in the moment… yet still keep their distance.

Sure, Ms. Richardson (a bona fide star in the making) is a bit too old to be playing a teenager, but her talent allows us to take in the layers here with the disease and the limitations on life. The film has plenty of laughs and plenty of tears — bring your tissue — as we watch a heartfelt romance while also learning some of the challenges facing the 30,000 cystic fibrosis patients in the United States.



DVD Recommendation:

“Free Solo” (Oscar winner for Best Documentary)

Free solo rock climbing is defined as climbing without use of ropes or safety gear and without a partner. The death rate is off the charts, and it’s difficult to avoid the word “crazy” when describing the act. This film follows renowned free soloist Alex Honnold and his pursuit of Yosemite’s 3000 foot El Capitan wall… one of the most awe-inspiring natural rock formations in the world.

You might assume Honnold is one of the “dude” spouting, gnarly-haired, free-spirited types we’ve come to associate with extreme sports, and if so, you’ll be surprised to discover a relatively quiet, kind of geeky, socially awkward 30-something with a charming smile and reserved personality that leans towards analytical.

Despite the relatively straight-forward goal of accomplishing one of the greatest feats in rock-climbing history, there is actually a lot going on in the film. We get familiar with Honnold by learning some about his childhood, hearing directly from his mother, listening to his exchanges with climbing legend Tommy Caldwell (himself the subject of the documentary “The Dawn Wall,” and witnessing his first real relationship with Sanni McCandless, whom he met when she attended one of his book signings.

The most fascinating segments include his preparations for the climb, and the conflicts about whether he wants the cameras present. Honnold and the filmmakers (Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi) are equally concerned about whether cameras will distract — will they cause him to make a move he might not otherwise make? The slightest error could lead to instant death, as we learn that dozens of other known climbers have perished in the last few years.

Honnold’s preparations are methodical and detailed. Every nuance of El Capitan’s Free Rider path is etched in his mind and his notebook. He is armed only with a bag of rosin, tight-fitting shoes, freakish finger strength and an other-worldly sense of balance. And of course, his laser-focused mission of perfection… anything less leads to tragedy.

National Geographic is distributing the film, and even those with a certain fear of heights or nausea should be fine watching.

The members of the camera crew, who themselves find it difficult to watch Honnold in action, capture some amazing shots – whether by wrestling with a camera as they dangle from climbing rope, or perched on the ground with a powerful telescopic lense.

The shots of nature are stunning and Honnold’s presence brings tension and awe. His accomplishments and goals are not for publicity or glory, but simply because that’s how he’s made. The film succeeds in making this point, although we can’t help but utter “crazy” at least a couple times during his momentous climb.