Terri Lovell | Sinners in the Hands of Angry Environmentalists

At the center of most religious movements, is the belief in a prophet who rebukes mankind for his sins, then lays the foundation for man’s salvation. The religion of environmentalism is no different. The Environmental Church of Unfulfilled Predictions of Doom and Gloom has finally found their prophet:Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

With 24/7 fawning media coverage, and her introduction of the Green New Deal, this inexperienced, 29-year-old bartender from New York, elected with only 16,000 votes, has become the new mouthpiece for radical environmentalism.

The prophet Alexandria has wasted no time in condemning America for its contribution to climate change. As sinful participants, we are admonished to adopt the environmentalist path to salvation contained in the Green New Deal. If we fail to do so, the earth and all that dwelleth therein, will surely perish in 12 years.

According to a January 2019 article published in The New Yorker, House Resolution 109: The Green New Deal, was written over a weekend in December 2018, by the staff of the prophet Alexandria, along with three radical groups with direct ties to George Soros.

Tom DeWeese, director of the American Policy Center, argues that the foundation for this bill is the product of the 1992 United Nations Earth Summit, known as Agenda 21. DeWeese describes Agenda 21’s policies as a danger to our property rights, economic system, and culture of freedom.

Since the introduction of Agenda 21, the U.N. has released updates to the plan to detail its implementation. In 2000, new goals were outlined to be reached by 2015. When those goals were not met, the U.N. set additional goals to be reached by 2030 in a new document known as the 2030 Agenda.

This is the basis for the 10-year goal of the full implementation of the Green New Deal.

The purposes and goals of Agenda 21 are not limited to addressing climate change, but are also considered a “comprehensive blueprint for the reorganization of human society.”

Details of Agenda 21’s “Social and Economic Dimensions” include calls for social justice, redistribution of wealth to eradicate poverty, and population control.

During the 1992 U.N. Earth Summit, Chairman Maurice Strong proclaimed that our “current lifestyles and consumption patterns of the affluent middle-class involving meat intake, use of fossil fuels, appliances, air-conditioning, and suburban housing, are not sustainable.”

David Brower of the Sierra Club proclaimed, “Childbearing should be a punishable crime against society, unless the parents hold a government license.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made similar proclamations regarding social justice, meat-eating, and child-bearing. Language in the Green New Deal promotes “justice and equity by stopping current, preventing future, and repairing historic oppression of indigenous peoples, communities of color, migrant communities… the poor, low-income workers, people with disabilities, and youth.”

The GND does not spell out how these groups are currently being oppressed, nor how this so-called oppression is related to climate change.

The implementation of Agenda 21 relies on population control. This explains why Democrats are openly supporting infanticide. In a disgusting and pompous display of ignorance, AOC recently questioned whether it was safe to continue to have children because of climate change.

This mind-blowing hysteria over climate change recently spawned a movement in the U.K. called Birth Strike; a group of young women who are so afraid that the earth will self-destruct in 12 years, they “feel they can’t actually have a family.”

In schools across the country, young children are being brainwashed into believing their lives on this earth will be cut drastically short if climate change is not addressed in 10 years. A grammar school teacher in California shamefully used her students as pawns to confront Sen. Dianne Feinstein with demands that she support the GND, or be personally responsible for their impending demise.

By never condemning radicalism in the Democrat Party, leaders like Feinstein and Nancy Pelosi have lost control, and have ceded power to the new radicals. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is now a member of the ruling class, and as a radical socialist, she wants to seize the means of production in order to control the lives of the American people.

“Isn’t it the only hope for the planet that the industrialized civilizations collapse? Isn’t it our responsibility to bring that about?” — Maurice Strong, founder of the U.N. Environment Program.

“No matter if the science of global warming is all phony, climate change provides the greatest opportunity to bring about justice and equality in the world.” — Christine Stewart, Former Canadian Minister of the Environment.

Terri Lovell is secretary and past president of the Santa Clarita Republican Women Federated. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among several local Republicans.