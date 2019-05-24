How My Ancestry DNA Test Changed My Life

I had no major reason to take an ancestry DNA test. If anything, boredom drove my decision to try it. It seemed like a fun experiment. I would find out if the heritage and history I had been raised with was true, and could share discrepancies with family and friends. It could be a great story. And so, I did not expect it to change my life the way it did.

I went looking for the best ancestry DNA test, which I found out about here. In the end, I ended up choosing Ancestry.com because I liked that they had a huge database. What seemed most exciting to me was the potential to meet relatives I had not known existed. It would be exhilarating to meet people who had so much in common with me, in such an intimate sense.

When I got my results, there were a few interesting points. What I found most surprising was that I have far more Italian heritage than I was led to believe – it had always been a small part of my family history, not the 40% which the test showed. I also found out that I am a carrier of Gaucher’s disease, which I may need to take into account if I have children.

But that’s not what changed my life. I was delighted when I was put in touch with a cousin I had not known about.

My long-lost cousin

The strangest thing about meeting this cousin was that he shared so much of my family history. His grandmother was a first cousin to my grandmother, and there had been a falling out in the family. Which was why I did not know that they existed. They, however, hadn’t forgotten our side of the family and had a vague idea of who we were.

It was interesting speaking about our shared great-great-grandparents and filling in part of the family tree. But it was something he mentioned off-hand that got my attention.

He told me that his grandmother had died of pancreatic cancer. Now, this struck me as significant because my grandfather had died of pancreatic cancer. However, this grandfather was my father’s father, and this cousin was on my mother’s side. A chill ran through me as I realized this devastating disease had affected both sides of my family.

Am I sick?

It was great meeting my long-lost cousin, and I met more of his (my) family later on, but that is not the most significant thing that happened. I knew all too well that pancreatic cancer moves swiftly. It is asymptomatic until it is too late to do anything, and early detection is the only way of stopping it. I suddenly recognized how important it was to get myself tested for it regularly.

Which is how my DNA testing led to the chilling discovery that I was sick and had not even known it. I got tested for pancreatic cancer and was lucky that I did so when I did. I already had stage 1 of the illness. The doctors treated it aggressively and were able to beat it back into remission.

If I hadn’t gotten tested when I did, I would only have found out about the illness too late. On average, someone with this cancer has six months to live once the cancer is detected.

I recognize that DNA testing is not going to have as significant an impact on most people’s lives as it did on mine, but it is worthwhile taking a test nonetheless. At the least, you will learn more about your heritage and may even meet new relatives. At best, it could end up saving your life.