Something of a Mystery

Right at this moment in time, legal online casino gaming in only available in Delaware and New Jersey, with Nevada allowing internet poker, and the gambling industry as a whole is wondering why no other state has taken the bull by the horns in the last five years or so and run with online gambling.

Saying that, Pennsylvania is ready to join in this July when its long time coming online gaming market going live in a coordinated launch, and as West Virginia has recently become the fifth state to pass online gambling legislation (which also includes online casinos) the select club stands to grow even substantially.

One other state Michigan is also set to green light online casinos and the industry will give a huge sigh of relief as just one week after the state legislators pushed through an online gambling bill (in December) the former Governor Rick Snyder chose to veto it which came as a big surprise and disappointment to all concerned.

Following the PASPA’s repeal I May 2018 (when the Supreme Court struck down the sports betting ban) all of the interest has surrounded sports betting and that is the main reason that there has not been so very much interest in casino legislation in the recent months.

Those that are responsible for constructing he laws relating to online casino legislation really do not need look any further than New Jersey as despite some initial problems the Garden States online gaming market has grown substantially with more than went New Jersey online casinos brands for their players to choose from, and that number continues to grow.

The revenue that the casinos have brought in exceeds $37.2 million for March which is a massive increase of 24% over last Februarys $29.9 million. Online poker however continues to remain static.

In fact, casino revenue has almost reached the $1 billion mark, and $200 million has been raised form gaming taxes with the gambling market growing steadily over the last five years.

It was hoped that the success which happened in New Jersey would trigger a ‘domino’ effect but instead the interest just did not appear to be there although now the message is reaching the state legislators and of course they have over five years of New Jersey data to mull over.

In Europe it is rare to find an online sportsbook that does not provide a range of classic casino games, slots and side games like Keno – and on the flip side of the coin there are many online casinos that provide a sportsbetting option making their sites the ‘one stop shop’ for all of their players gambling needs.

Not only do the online casinos and sportsbetting sites offer a comprehensive selection of games by top-notch software providers players will also benefit from the best online casino bonuses for the UK and other regulated jurisdictions.

Although sportsbetting remains the least controversial form of gambling within the US – and consequently the most popular, it is vital that the regulator make sure that any casino environment provided is safe and secure and make use of big data to detect player patterns so that the games are tailor made to customer requirements.