‘Aladdin’ and ‘Tell It to the Bees’

“Aladdin”

General Release

“Aladdin” … come on down! You are the next participant in Disney’s ongoing mission for live-action remakes of their classic films. And rest easy fans, this time the mega-studio has done right by the original. Now that doesn’t mean there aren’t surprises. How about Guy Ritchie as director? How about a cast of mostly unknowns? How about modernized songs and even a new one sung by Jasmine? And it probably goes without asking, but how about a lot of CGI?

Mena Massoud stars as Aladdin, and he gets to showboat early in the film and flash some of his skills in the familiar and high-octane chase through the village. Aladdin, of course, is labeled a ‘street rat’ and ‘riff-raff’, but he’s also charming, handsome, talented as a thief, and quite warm-hearting. He and his pet monkey Abu – or more accurately, partners in crime – are streetwise and work quite well together, both for theft and love.

Naomi Scott is a beautiful and ambitious Princess Jasmine, who wants to succeed her father as Sultan of Agrabah, but is instead forced to choose between a steady stream of suitors — each a Prince, as required by law. Scott has a terrific singing voice and really gets to cut loose on the new woman power song “Speechless.”

The blue Genie is played by Will Smith, and this is what has fans of the beloved 1992 animated film so flustered. No, Will Smith is not Robin Williams, and few if any, could match the late great comedian for his energy and comedic flair. But Smith does a marvelous job of staying true to the original, while also adding his own style … a style that works very well for comedy, music and dramatic moments. He is not likely to disappoint anyone who has an open mind.

So let’s talk about the villain. Marwan Kenzari is Jafar, the man so dissatisfied with being Number 2. Personally, I would have preferred a more intimidating bad guy, but given the tone of the film (more on that below), he’s a solid fit. His sidekick and smart-aleck parrot Iago is voiced by Alan Tudyk (it was the distinctive Gilbert Gottfried in the 1992 version). Two other key supporting roles include Nasim Pedrad as Dalla, Jasmine’s handmaiden; and Navid Negahban as the Sultan and Jasmine’s father.

It’s been 27 years since Robin Williams’ Genie entertained so many, and the comparisons to that version are inevitable. It’s a relief that Disney opted to keep the film family friendly (Rated PG) and avoid the dark tone that had their recent projects aimed more at adults than kids, rather than the balance they’ve been known for more than six decades. Yes, this is the same director that made “Snatch” (2000) and “Sherlock Holmes” (2009), neither of which any decent parent would allow their young kids to watch. But, Ritchie has delivered a film that entertains (and didn’t overly frighten) kids as young as five in the screening I attended.

Director Ritchie co-wrote the script with John August, who is best known for his work with Tim Burton. The film runs 2 hours and 8 minutes, 38 minutes longer than the 1992 film … though it doesn’t feel too long. The set design of Agrabah, the Palace and the Cave of Wonders are all stunning, and then of course, there is the music. Alan Menken won an Oscar for “Aladdin” (1992) and his music is back and modernized, and sounds wonderful … especially “A Whole New World” and Jasmine’s new song.

With a talented cast of Arab/Middle Eastern/Central Asian/Southern Asian actors, there should be no cries of “foul,” and there really is something special about a movie that can be thoroughly enjoyed by all ages. The Bollywood-type closing number provides a kaleidoscope of color, texture and dancing … and is a nice twist to “Friend Like Me.” And I’ll leave you with this final offer: you can have the monkey, if I can have the magic carpet.

Gregor Selkirk and Anna Paquin in “Tell It to the Bees.” © NEIL DAVIDSON LOUISE BEATTIE

“Tell It to the Bees”

Rent or Buy on Prime

Secrets and lies become a tangled web of messiness that impacts lives and relationships in this story adapted from Fiona Shaw’s 2009 novel. Annabel Jankel (known for her music videos and as a creator of Max Headroom) directs the script from sisters Henrietta and Jessica Ashworth, and we learn that this rural community, in 1952 Scotland, is filled with judgmental and close-minded folks unable to accept that some don’t live and love according to society’s general rules of the time.

Holliday Grainger stars as Lydia, mother to young Charlie and the two have recently been abandoned by husband and father Robert. Charlie is a sensitive boy — in touch with nature, and observant to his mother’s emotional strains. After a schoolyard scuffle, Charlie is treated by the town’s new doctor, Dr. Markham (Anna Paquin), who not only treats his bruises, but also teaches him about the bees and hives in her garden. She lets him know that telling your secrets to the bees keeps them from flying away.

Dr. Markham has returned to the community where she grew up, and the rumors of her teenage years have not faded. Her father recently passed and she has returned to her roots to take his place as the local doctor. When Lydia gets sacked at the factory where she works (by Pam, her spinster sister-in-law and supervisor), Dr. Markham hires Lydia as a housekeeper and invites her and Charlie to move into the house left to her by her father.

“This town is too small for secrets” is not simply a line of dialogue, but easily could have been the title of the film. As Charlie tells his secrets to the bees, Lydia and Dr. Markham grow closer … creating confusion for Charlie, challenges for the two women and disgust within the community. Robert is a brute of a man, and threatens Lydia in every way a simple man might. There is also a subplot around Lydia’s younger sister-in-law Annie, who is pregnant from a secretive interracial relationship. What follows is a vicious response from the close-minded folks previously mentioned.

An older Charlie is our narrator and most of the story is told from his point of view. Secrets kept by children are contrasted by those of adults, and it’s clear that both cause harm. The first part of the movie is beautifully filmed, though the story structure wobbles a bit in the second half. There are many fascinating close-ups of bees and hives, although a mystical/supernatural sequence is difficult to buy.

Excellent acting is on display throughout, especially by Grainger, whose face the camera loves. The film is quite tastefully done and focused as much on the small-minded town folk’s reaction as the blossoming relationship between the two leads. A stronger third act would have elevated the film, though the first half hour is well done.