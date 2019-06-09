‘Booksmart’ and ‘Maudie’

“Booksmart”

General Release

Every generation tends to get the high school movie (the movie about high school life) they deserve. Going back to James Dean in “Rebel Without A Cause” (1955) and Sidney Poitier in “To Sir With Love” (1967), what followed were such memorable films as “Grease” (1978), “Fast Times At Ridgemont High” (1982), most every John Hughes movie from the 80s, “Ferris Bueller’s” (1986), “Say Anything” (1989), “Dazed And Confused” (1993), “Clueless” (1995), “Mean Girls” (2004), “High School Musical” (2006), “Juno” (2007) and “Superbad” (2007). It’s that last one on the list that this directorial debut from Olivia Wilde is likely to draw the most comparisons to.

Kaitlyn Dever (“Justified”) and Beanie Feldstein (“Lady Bird,” and sister of Jonah Hill) star as Amy and Molly, two best friends and high school seniors who have sacrificed a social life (i.e. partying) for academics in order to position themselves for the best colleges.

Amy has decided to take a gap year doing charity work in Botswana, while Molly wears her intelligence and class ranking on her sleeve and sits in judgement of her less-disciplined classmates. She is headed to Yale with her ultimate life goal being an appointment to the Supreme Court (she has an RBG poster up in her room).

Imagine their shock when, the day before graduation, Amy and Molly discover that many of their less-disciplined (i.e. hard partying) classmates will also be attending elite schools. The besties immediately scheme to make up for 4 years of nose-to-the-grindstone by attending the biggest party of the year … and showing others how much fun they can be. Plus, the party affords each the opportunity to pursue their crush: skater-girl Ryan for Amy, and athlete Nick for Molly.

Although (full disclosure) I was a high school girl in the 60s, the one thing that stands out about the film is how the kids seem like real kids. That’s not to say most every aspect isn’t slightly exaggerated, because it is. The level of gayness in the drama club is a bit difficult to take, and the teenage body is objectified in more than one shot; however, director Wilde has a knack for making high school look cinematic. Two sequences are particular standouts for the way they are filmed: the swimming pool scene with Amy underwater and the house party as the characters weave in and out of rooms in the large house.

Supporting roles add depth to the comedy thanks to Jason Sudeikis as the school principal/Lyft driver; Billie Lourd (daughter of Carrie Fisher) as Gigi, who is always popping up and stealing scenes; Lisa Kudrow and Will Forte as Amy’s parents; Molly Gordon as the misunderstood ‘Triple A;’ and star-in-the-making Diana Silvers as Hope – the aptly named rebel who clicks with Amy.

The film presents a realistic friendship between two teenage girls, and mines some common and recognizable personalities for comedy gold. Smart and funny female characters are interesting at any age, and “no one knows me” is the anthem of most every high school student since caveman days. The inevitable comparisons to “Superbad” will likely be favorable to this film, and it will probably be the perfect fit for this generation – even if we hope and pray most students avoid many of the happenings.

It is not going to be everyone’s idea of entertainment. My two friends wanted to walk out of almost the entire film. Be prepared for the harsh language high school kids are known for, as well as that ‘brazen, yet insecure’ blend so common to the age. Of course, we can’t help but find the timing of release quite interesting, given the recent college admissions scandal. It won’t replace “American Graffiti” for me, but with Olivia Wilde having been known as an actress, we now can recognize her as a legitimate director.

Sally Hawkins and Ethan Hawke in “Maudie.” ©Duncan de Young

“Maudie” (2016)

Netflix and Amazon

As the saying goes, “opposites attract.” It seems the bond between Canadian folk artist Maud Lewis and her reclusive employer/husband Everett Lewis prove this so — at least at first glance. However, digging deeper, as Director Aisling Walsh and writer Sherry White do so expertly here, we discover an abundance of subtle similarities and life events that connect these two … showing yet again that real life is often stranger than fiction.

Sally Hawkins delivers another great performance as Maud. She somehow manages to look even smaller on screen and capture the twisted, painful posture and movements of one stricken with severe arthritis.

Ethan Hawke is Everett, the local fish peddler who lives like a hermit in his one-and-a-half room shack on the outskirts of town. Our first glimpse of Maud has her sneaking a cigarette on her aunt’s porch while she listens to family members argue about who has to care for her. We first see Everett has he stomps into the general store demanding the shopkeeper write out and post his job opening for domestic help.

Filmed in Canada and Ireland, cinematographer Guy Godfree captures the harshness of the seasons and, more impressively, the claustrophobic and sparse living conditions of Maud and Everett’s tiny home (nothing like the HGTV segments). Maud’s sweetness and never-ending ability to find joy in the moment contrasts with Everett’s cantankerous and even initially cruel approach.

These polar opposites are both societal outcasts, but eventually develop respect and yes, even love (though such a word would never be exchanged between the two). Hawkins and Hawke share two especially fabulous scenes — their initial meeting in his house, and a many-years-later emotional exchange on a bench. Hawke’s character is a bit challenging for the audience, but Hawkins captures our heart immediately.

Supporting work is minimal, yet effective, as Zachary Bennett plays Maud’s brother Charles, Gabrielle Rose is her Aunt Ida and Kari Matchett is Sandra — the New Yorker with the fancy shoes who first spots Maud’s talent. Much of the story focuses on Everett’s pride and Maud’s joy and spirit, while slowly they both gain a bit of fame thanks to her artistic talent and their living arrangement.

Ms. Hawkins has long been an underrated actress, and her turn in “The Shape of Water” (2017) was proof she can carry the lead. Here, seeing her hoist such a real life character and story on her hunched back is a thing of beauty and is not to be missed. It’s an artful movie about an artist and making the best of life. The film’s music is perfectly understated and features acoustic guitar, violin and piano. It should be noted that the end of the film features a clip of the real Maud and Everett, and their house has been preserved and displayed at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia.