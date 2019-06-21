College, local high schools partner for student success

In an effort to help prepare students for the future, College of the Canyons and the William S. Hart Union High School District have partnered to offer eight college classes at various high school campuses this coming semester.

The College and Career Access Pathways partnership will allow 180 Santa Clarita Valley high school students to enroll in college-level courses that will occur during the regular school day in the fall 2019 semester, a news release from COC said. Students will be able to take up to a maximum of five units per term, and the college will provide all course materials, including books and other equipment that’s necessary for course completion.

“We are very excited about this College and Career Access Pathways Partnership with the Hart District that will give participating students concurrent enrollment status at COC,” said Joseph Gerda, interim assistant superintendent and vice president of academic affairs at the college. “It will be tremendously beneficial in helping high school students become college- and career-ready.”

To enroll in these classes, students should speak to their high school counselor because enrollment will be handled at each high school, district officials said, adding the following fall 2019 courses will be taught during regular school hours:

Administration of Justice 101 at Valencia High School.

Cinema 120 at Castaic High School.

Counseling 070 at Castaic High School.

Counseling 110 at Saugus and Valencia high schools.

Counseling 111 at Castaic High School.

Early Childhood Education 101 at Golden Valley High School.

Health Science 100 at Castaic High School.

Manufacturing Technology 090 at Saugus High School.