Differences Between the Variants of Roulette

When you visit a land-based casino or try out some online gambling, you’ll be sure to spot a roulette wheel from time to time. This game is extremely popular and has been the reason why many people have won a lot of cash over the years.

Of course, roulette has also evolved a lot over the years, and it is not always played the same way. You can enjoy American Roulette, European Roulette, French Roulette and much more. Here, we are going to look at some of the differences between these variants. Keep reading to find out more.

Popular Variants of Roulette

One of the most common forms of roulette is European Roulette which has been around since this game was first invented. European Roulette comes with 37 pockets on the wheel with numbers between 0 and 36 being represented. In this form of roulette, the house has an edge of 2.70% which can be extremely beneficial to players. If you were to take a spin on a roulette wheel online or in a land-based casino, it is likely that you will be enjoying European Roulette.

While European Roulette is one of the most popular forms, many players also enjoy the variation which sprung up across the pond in the States. American roulette is fairly similar to European except the wheel has an extra pocket labelled 00. Head to a great online casino to try a game of American Roulette to see the differences for yourself if you are more familiar with the European style.

While many people believe that European Roulette is the first instance of the game, French Roulette is actually how this game started out. French Roulette comes from France in the 17th Century and it does have some differences to the more common forms of the game. It is unlikely that you will find French Roulette in casinos as there is less of a demand for it or you have headed to the famous casino at Monte Carlo.

When it comes to roulette, many people have only heard of those we have previously mentioned. Of course, you can also play games which include No-Zero Roulette, Roulette Royale, Mini Roulette and Multi-Wheel Roulette. Each of these has their own benefits but they don’t tend to appear in casinos or online as often.

How Are They Different

There are many differences across the variants of roulette with the biggest focus being on the house edge. As we have explained, European Roulette has the best house edge for the players with only 2.70%. In American Roulette, the house edge increases to 5.26% which is quite a lot more. If you ever find yourself playing on a triple-zero wheel, the house edge will be even higher at 7.69%, something you should keep in mind when you play as these games will be statistically harder to win. There are many tactics to help you try to increase your own edge but these percentages will always be a constant no matter which game you play so you should always keep them in mind.

Another main difference between the roulette variations includes the number of pockets on the wheel. In American Roulette, you will find that there is an additional pocket which adds a 00 to the wheel. This is in comparison to the single 0 seen in European Roulette. This is something which often affects the decision made by the player in which form of the game that they will play. While some prefer the additional pocket, others would prefer to only have the one green pocket.

If you are looking to improve your odds while playing against the house, you should search for games with the surrender and en prison rules as these definitely play to the favour of the player and not the house. For this reason, casinos do not always have games with these rules so you should definitely give the wheels a spin if you see them.

The en prison is, as you might guess from the name, a variant rule for French roulette where the house edge drops from 2.70% to 1.35% for a single round. This happens if a player makes an even-money outside bet but the outcome of the spin is 0. When this happens, the player will be allowed to give up half of the bet or “imprison” it on the table for one more spin. If the player wins on this second spin, they keep the wager and if all of it is given to the house.

The surrender rule is somewhat similar and comes into play in American roulette when the ball lands in the 0 or 00 pocket. If an even-money outside bet is played alongside this outcome, the wager will be split 50/50 between the house and the player.

Other Variants You Could Try

Some variants of roulette also include progressive jackpots features and this is evident in Roulette Royal. While this can be exciting for the player, it is usually only available online and requires the same number to be hit five times continuously in order to win.

Multi-Wheel Roulette also comes with some differences as this allows the player to place a bet on more than one wheel at once. In a Multi-Wheel Roulette game, the player could bet on as many as eight wheels at once.

While some players like to assess the pros and cons of each roulette variant, others simply play what is available to them. In a land-based casino, you are less likely to have the chance to spin on one of the more obscure variants. Usually, you’ll get to play European or American Roulette.

Of course, for those who play online, there are plenty of options with some sites even offering variants that are combined with slot games. It is clear that there is a lot of room for innovation in roulette despite the fact that many people enjoy the original game, or you could try another of the most popular casino games, all of which can usually be found at land-based casinos.

Conclusion

Roulette is an extremely popular game that comes in many different forms. Players can choose what is better for them and often they tend to choose the game with the lower house edge. This game can offer a lot of cash if a lucky bet is made and many people spend their days trying to beat the house using maths and many other tactics.

Roulette is expected to remain popular for many more years to come. With the invention of live dealer roulette and other variations of this game, we expect more players to become familiar with the game. Who knows – there might even be more variants in the future!