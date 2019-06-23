‘Godzilla’ and ‘Echo In the Canyon’

Godzilla

(General Release)

Do you like loud booms? Do you like big visual spectacles? Godzilla certainly delivers an audio and visual treat that can’t go unnoticed, but there are elements of the film that stand out for all the wrong reasons.

Although I can appreciate that the film certainly delivers on the titan battles and the Godzilla on-screen time moments, but the general takeaway from the film is somewhat of a ‘meh’ feeling purely due to what happens between those giant fighting spectacles.

The pacing of the film is somewhat fast, which of course isn’t necessarily a bad thing when we all know that the real meat of the film lies in the main event. I would have really liked the film to have slowed down to explore the unique moral issues that they had decided to feature, but again I understand that this is mainly a monster film and such exploration of themes isn’t crucial to the film.

The human characters mostly all fall flat, with the main father character being especially cringe worthy. A lot of the “experts” in the film (the scientists, military personnel) have been given comedic traits which often results in jokes that are completely out of place and consequently devoid of all humor.

For example, during one point in the film they’re talking about the name of an ancient creature which is pretty significant, and due to not being able to understand the scientists accent, one of the comedic characters interprets the name as gonorrhea … Now I understand that this is meant to be a film about giant monsters, but the performances provided by the human cast really are painful at times.

Leaving the mostly terrible human cast issue aside, I have to give credit where credit is due, and that is in regards to the CGI, VFX and audio work. Although the CGI isn’t drastically different from the 2014 film, where it is noticeable is when the live footage of the humans is interwoven with the monsters trampling above them. It really was impressive to see the actors in the same scene as the monsters, with debris flying, and not really being able to tell that it’s all CGI … but that just may be the inner nerd in me paying too much attention to the details.

The audio is really fantastic in terms of the sound effects and the overall mixing. The roars are loud, and the general sound of destruction has depth and impact. What’s nice is that there are a few moments of silence, and some choir-esque soundtracks to lift up bringing life and meaning to some scenes.

I suppose my main issue with this film is tied to my initial expectations. The trailers showed something quite poetic and moving with its dramatic soundtrack and beautiful artistic aesthetic in terms of how the monsters were portrayed, but what you get is more of a generic monster movie, with some promising moments that never quite deliver anything meaningful or new.

In general an excellent monster movie for its visual and audio effects alone, but sadly nothing new or inspiring to write home about.

Echo In The Canyon

(Limited Release)

“Go Where You Wanna Go,” a catchy pop song by The Mamas and the Papas, always seemed a quintessential 1960s song, but now, thanks to an insightful interview with singer Michelle Phillips in this new documentary, it’s a reminder that even the era’s free love carried a price. Director Andrew Slater, the former president of Capitol Records, combines the nostalgia associated with the California sound with the contemporary staying power of the songs and the musicians.

Jakob Dylan of The Wallflowers (and Bob’s son) is really the face of the film. Not only does he conduct most of the many interviews, he’s also the driving force behind the 2015 concert at the Orpheum Theatre celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Byrds debut album … an album we are told kicked off the fusion of folk and rock.

Dylan’s first interview is with the legendary Tom Petty (in one of his final interviews before suddenly passing away in 2017). The two are sitting in a guitar shop with Petty regaling the brilliance of a Rickenback, and how the music of 1965-67 influenced him as a songwriter and musician.

An aerial view of Laurel Canyon accompanies its description as the antithesis of the plastic TV world of the 1960s. It was an area that attracted bohemians – musicians, artists and actors – and collaboration and community were the calling. Jackson Browne and Tom Petty both mention “cross-pollination” … the “borrowing” of ideas from each other, as it’s contrasted with outright theft.

The concert at the Orpheum acts a bit as a framing device, and Jakob Dylan takes the lead and performs with other modern day acts such as Regina Spektor, Beck, Jade, Fiona Apple, Cat Power and Norah Jones. We cut to modern versions of the 60s classics after an interview with the original artist or clip of the original band is played. It’s a way to connect the dots and show how the music still stands today.

Those interviewed include Jackson Browne, music producer Lou Adler, David Crosby, Roger McGuinn, Michelle Phillips, Eric Clapton, Graham Nash, Stephen Stills, John Sebastian and Ringo Starr. Each of these musical luminaries serves up a story or two, and takes a stab at defining the era and its influence.

Roger McGuinn tells us how The Beatles influenced The Byrds, The Beach Boys “Pet Sounds” influenced “Sgt Pepper,” and how so many songs and bands are interlinked. Brian Wilson is compared to both Mozart and Bach, and Eric Clapton admits to taking a bit from Buffalo Springfield.

We see and hear Wilson in the studio with Jakob Dylan, as well as Clapton riffing with Stills. It’s fascinating to listen as Wilson explains four different local studios were used to cut “Good Vibrations” because of the various sounds needed. A bit of artistic lunacy? Perhaps. But it makes for a great tale.

It’s a bit odd to have clips of Jacques Demy’s “Model Shop,” starring Gary Lockwood and Anouk Aimee, interspersed throughout, but Dylan explains how the film inspired the concert and film.

Lastly, we can’t help but chuckle since even Dylan couldn’t coax his notoriously reclusive father into providing even a touch of recollection for the project. “Expecting to Fly” is offered as the end of the era.