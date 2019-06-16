‘Rocketman’ and ‘The Souvenir’

“Rocketman”

General Release

It’s billed as a musical fantasy. If you are familiar with Elton John’s music and history, you’ll want to keep that in mind as the film unfolds. The reward is a colorful spectacle worthy of one of pop music’s most successful songwriters and greatest showmen. Director Dexter Fletcher and writer Lee Hall make frequent use of Elton’s music within the fabric of the storytelling. It’s no traditional biopic, nor should it be, given the wild ride of the man whose story is being told.

Taron Egerton tears into playing Elton John like it’s the role of a lifetime. And he succeeds in a way that makes it seem that could be true. Most of us first recognized Egerton’s talent as Eggsy in “Kingsman: The Secret Service” (2014), though I’m not sure we expected such a dynamic step up so soon.

This is not some actor merely mimicking the movements of a celebrity. This is an actor taking possession of a role. Without the costumes, Egerton doesn’t look much like Elton John. He certainly doesn’t sound like Elton John … though his voice does justice to the classic songs. Despite those things, he is captivating on screen, both in the dramatic moments and the musical mania.

John’s childhood and the strained relationship he had with his parents (played here by Bryce Dallas Howard and Steven Macintosh) are given much attention, as is the support and love of his grandmother (Gemma Jones). With two self-centered parents wishing he didn’t exist, the child piano prodigy might never have attended the Royal Academy of Music if not for grandmother Ivy.

Of course, the professional relationship that meant the most to John’s career was his songwriting collaboration with lyricist Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell), and much of the film is devoted to this prolific.

Elton John in rehab is used as a framing device for the film. This allows him to walk us through his life … after admitting to having issues with drugs, alcohol, sex, shopping and anger. In other words, one of the most successful musicians of all time was a mess. And we get to sit front row as he details his early sexual confusion, his desire to be loved, his early professional frustration and finally a career that exploded – covering him with money, adoration, stress and more frustration. We see the warts and all.

Supporting roles are filled by Richard Madden as John Reid, John’s lover and manager; Tate Donovan as Doug Weston, owner of Sunset Boulevard’s the Troubadour; Rachel Muldoon as Kiki Dee, John’s collaborator on their big hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart;” and Stephen Graham as Dick James, the famous music publisher who first signed Elton John.

It’s easy for me to appreciate the time period covered here (roughly 1970-1983), and also to recognize the ‘artistic license’ taken with the timelines and events. His 1970 gig at the Troubadour features a rowdy version of “Crocodile Rock,” which hadn’t even been written yet … although the scene makes for great cinema.

Many of the songs that advance the story are used out of sequence, but it’s quite effective to see and hear them in context. His marriage to Renate Blauel and the rehab stint both occurred after 1983, which we can assume is the story’s stopping point given the use of the “I’m Still Standing” video as a finale.

This is all about the spectacle, and for spectacle, you’ve likely never seen costumes (including eyeglasses and headdresses) used to such startling effect. The baseball “uniform” Elton John wore during his 1975 Dodger Stadium gig has always made me a bit uncomfortable, but it’s recreated beautifully for the film.

Given that comparisons to the recent “Bohemian Rhapsody” are inevitable, it should be noted that Director Dexter Fletcher rescued the final production of that film before finishing this one. Freddie Mercury and Elton John are two of the most fascinating figures in music history, and while both films are enjoyable, it’s “Rocketman” that is willing to take the riskier path by highlighting the flaws of a creative genius. So criticize if you must, but you’ll probably still be singing in your seat.

The Souvenir

Limited Release

Viewers of writer-director Joanna Hogg’s semi-autobiographical feature will likely be divided into two distinct groups: those who find it to be a beautifully artistic psychological study and those who find it to be a painfully slow watch.

Fortunately, most who would fall into the latter group will likely skip it altogether, and we can only hope those in the first group will seek it out and encourage similar-minded film fans to attend. Surely both groups can agree that it features a terrific breakout lead performance from Honor Swinton Byrne (daughter of Tilda Swinton).

Swinton-Byrne stars as Julie, a young London film school student. She’s soon drawn to Anthony (Tom Burke), an odd man who is somehow simultaneously laid back and condescending. Their relationship builds as he works some vague job at the foreign office, and giving every indication that something’s not quite right.

Many moments of normal life are shown, however we soon learn that Anthony is a master manipulator, and his off-handed requests for ‘a tenner’ (ten-pound note) or sticking Julie with a restaurant tab, go deeper than being a simple jerk. We know heartbreak is coming for her, we just don’t know how, when or how hard.

Tilda Swinton (a long-time friend of director Hogg) appears in a few scenes as Julie’s mom, and as you would expect, she perfectly captures the mother-daughter dynamics.

Jean-Honore Fragonard’s 18th century painting gives the film its title, and provides a terrific scene with Julie and Anthony.

Later, when Anthony tells Julie, “You’re inviting me to do this to you,” we recognize this is an abusive relationship similar to those that many women have endured. Set in the 1980s, a doomed relationship looks eerily similar regardless of the era. The film serves as an example of how we sit in judgment of the love lives of others, while often remaining blind (or is it hopelessly optimistic) to our own relationship issues.

There are some memorable shots throughout, especially within Julie’s apartment. There is a recurring split-screen shot where a wall divides what we see in the kitchen with what’s happening in the living area – we see characters on each side. This is the anti-Marvel movie. No special effects. No superheroes. And the only worlds in peril are those of average, flawed people like us.

Alfonso Cuaron scored big with “Roma,” a very intimate look at his personal life, and filmmaker Hogg’s film is in that same vein. It’s extremely well made and beautiful to look at, and is likely to be quite challenging for viewers. The payoff comes after much patience, effort and investment into figuring out the characters.

It’s an arthouse film with improvised dialogue. This was a grand jury prize winner at Sundance, and the sequel is already in production … good news for some of us, while inexplicable to others.