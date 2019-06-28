Top 4 PDF Editors for Windows Computers

Though the PDF format is quite convenient, users may experience difficulty editing their PDF documents. That’s when a reliable PDF editor comes in handy. We have put together the list of the best free PDF editors wherewith you can quickly make any changes to your PDF documents.

Please note that all PDF editors, with the exception of Soda PDF are commercial software. So, if you’re interested only in free version of PDF editing tools, we suggest that you visit RocketFiles and check out the list of the best free PDF editors.

If you’re looking for a highly functional and at the same time easy-to-use PDF editor for your Windows PC, we recommend that you check Wondershare PDFelement 6 Standard out. With this program’s intuitive and simple-to-navigate interface, you’ll be able to select the necessary option and modify an image or text within your PDF document in no time. All you need to do is to choose a type of change you want to make to the original document from the menu. Just highlight the area subject to editing and proceed to modify the content.

Along with standard editing options, Wondershare PDFelement 6 Standard features more advanced functions. It enables you to add images and page numbers to your document and merge several documents into one. You can also insert comments and annotate your PDFs using this program.

Wondershare PDFelement 6 Standard offers additional level of protection to users. You can insert a digital signature into your PDF document or password-protect it.

At the present time, there is no free or trial version of the program in question. You can get Wondershare PDFelement 6 Standard for about $60 per one license.

#2 Wondershare PDFelement 6 Pro

Another PDF editor worth mentioning is Wondershare PDFelement 6 Pro. As you might have guessed, it’s a more advanced version of Wondershare PDFelement 6. The given program is the best possible solution for those users that aim to edit their PDF document in a more professional way. The professional version of the familiar program makes it possible to save a web page’s content (.html, .htm) right into your document. You can also add images and save new files in such formats as .rtf, .rtfd, or .txt. You’ll be able to open new files using all popular PDF applications, including Acrobat and Adobe Reader.

Another feature you may find particularly useful is PDFelement. Wherewith this option, you can convert your PDF files Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Text, HTML and lots of other common file formats.

As with Wondershare PDFelement 6 Standard, Wondershare PDFelement 6 Pro enables you to password-protect your files. Moreover, you may avail yourself of its additional security options and set user restrictions which will prevent third party users from making any unauthorized changed to your documents.

Wondershare PDFelement 6 Pro relies on OCR (Optical Character Recognition) technology to help you quickly transform any scanned material into a fully editable document. It spares you the bother of converting files to a required format and then editing them.

If you think that Wondershare PDFelement 6 Pro is exactly what you’re looking for, you can get a license for one Windows computer for $90.

Out list of the best editors would be incomplete without Foxit PhantomPDF, a versatile tool that can create a PDF files from any printable file, including a PDF scan of a paper document. You can also add comments, multimedia files, charts, and images to your document.

You can keep several documents open in one window and switch between them. Foxit PhantomPDF enables you to quickly pinpoint any changes by comparing two versions of your PDF document, as well as to add, delete, and merge several pages from completely different files. Furthermore, you can secure your files with a password and digital certificates.

Foxit PhantomPDF also offers a virtual printer option, meaning that you’ll be able to print PDF documents using any printer-friendly program.

You can buy a one-time Foxit PhantomPDF license for about $160.

If you’re not looking for sophisticated features and state-of-the-art options, you should set your sights on Soda PDF. Its plain-looking, intuitive interface can help you create, convert, edit, and protect your PDF files. Still, the best news is that you don’t have to pay to use this program. Moreover, once you create an account on the official Soda website, you’ll be able to access additional functions unavailable to unauthorized users. Thus, you’ll be able to edit markups, create interactive documents, add digital signatures, and watermarks to you documents.