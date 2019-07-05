5 of the best day trips to take from Dubrovnik

Dubrovnik is incredibly picturesque, making it a bucket-list topper for well-seasoned travellers and newbies alike. With striking historical architecture, a variety of excellent restaurants and beautiful villas in Dubrovnik, it’s no wonder why this Croatian city has become such a hot-spot as of late. Make the most out of your trip by travelling to one of the many pretty villages and towns located within driving distance of Dubrovnik. Not sure where to go? Keep reading for our favourite day trips you need to take from this wonderful city.

Cavtat

Nestled between picturesque mountains and a serene harbour, Cavtat is located just thirty minutes away from Dubrovnik by car. Having been relatively unspoilt by tourists who favour bigger cities, the atmosphere of this pretty village is calm and relaxing in comparison. With cobbled pathways and the famous stone buildings with red-tiled roofs, Cavtat is very much a traditional sort of place compared to the bustling city of Dubrovnik. Wander around the old town before touring the home of beloved artist Vlaho Bukovac. Once you’ve finished wandering around the charming town, head to the beach for a spot of swimming and sunbathing.

The Island of Lokrum

Consisting mainly of lush forest, the Island of Lokrum is one of the most scenic spots in the world. So much so, in fact, that it was one of the filming spots for the Game of Thrones series. Located just a 10-minute ferry ride from the city of Dubrovnik’s Old Harbour, it’s the perfect trip who those who want to immerse themselves in nature. The saltwater lake, known as the Dead Sea, is a popular swimming hole on the island due to the serene water. There’s plenty more to explore on the island, including the Fort Royal Castle. Constructed in 1806, the castle offers awe-striking views of the coast. It may be a steep climb, but it is well worth it.

Mostar

Taking two and a half hours, Mostar may be further away from Dubrovnik than the other destinations on this list, but it is simply breath-taking. You’ll have to cross the border from Croatian to Bosnia and Herzegovina, allowing you to explore a whole new country during your trip. Mostar’s iconic Stari Most bridge creates an arch over the beautiful Neretva river, the sparkling blue jewel of the city. Explore the many alleys jammed with marketplaces and shops, taking time to tuck into some traditional Bosnian food on your way.

Pelješac

Surround yourself with peaceful beaches, hidden coves and a blissful Mediterranean coast by heading to Pelješac. Whether you love to relax with a spot of sunbathing or prefer an exciting hike, this is the place to do it. It takes just over an hour to get to this peninsula from Dubrovnik, and every second is worth it. Lush green mountains surround pale beaches and impossibly blue waters, perfect for taking a dip in. You’ll feel like your in a completely different country when visiting Pelješac.

Split

Sitting on the Dalmatian Coast is the city of Split, one of the most popular locations in Croatia. A visit to the country wouldn’t be the same without checking out Split, even if it is a day trip. The Cathedral of Saint Domnius is a particularly impressive feature; having been built in the 4th-Century, this ancient Roman church is very well preserved. Split has a fantastic mix of history and modern amenities, giving you the best of both worlds while you explore.

As tempting as it may be to stay in Dubrovnik, exploring to the outside regions will complete your holiday. Soak up the culture of your chosen city and enjoy spending the day somewhere completely new.