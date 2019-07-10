Castaic High announces ribbon-cutting ceremony date

William S. Hart Union High School District officials are scheduled to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Castaic High School on Aug. 7 at 4 p.m.

Held a week before the school officially opens its doors to its inaugural class, the event will feature teachers, students and district administrators.

“It will be the first brand new school in the Hart School District since West Ranch opened in 2005, and it will be the seventh comprehensive high school (18th overall) in the district,” read a press release about the event distributed by the district on Wednesday.

Also in attendance will be several local dignitaries who will speak including Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, 5th District County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Superintendent Vicki Engbrecht and Founding Principal Melanie Hagman, according to officials.

The school’s campus located at 31575 Valley Creek Road in Castaic and the ribbon-cutting is expected to be in front of the Castaic High School library.

For more information about Castaic High School, visit their website at www.castaichighschool.org.