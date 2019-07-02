Joining Trade Fairs as a Way to Spread Brand Awareness

Thousands of businesses offer their products and services in an area. This is why, sometimes, it can be quite hard to stand out. Thankfully, there are a plethora of marketing campaign strategies that you can use to spread awareness and recognition of your brand. For starters, you can join local events where prospects can come in and check out what you offer.

Grab all the attention you deserve

Participating in local events allows you to reach customers near your business. Folks who found out about your business through your trade fair booth will eventually swing by your shop even after the event. To ensure that you get all attention your business deserves, you need to do a couple of things.

First, you need to have a customised banner stand. This simple-looking marketing material can be powerful enough to turn heads and convert enquirers into hot leads during large events like conventions, conferences, seminars and even trade shows.

You can choose from a wide range of sizes, depending on the needs of your business. With the right message, an impressive roll up banner design, and amazing staff, you can surely wow your audience and dramatically increase your sales or number of enquiries.

Then, you need to set up the booth. You need to make sure that your booth looks attractive enough so you can entice more people to check out your offers. You can try setting up fun add-ons like spinning wheels or mini game shows to encourage random event attendees to engage with your team.

Turn potential leads into paying customers

Attracting customers to your booth is only half the battle. If you truly want to succeed in your marketing campaign, you need to ramp up your team’s effort. Create a solid tactic or marketing funnel so you can convert ordinary booth enquirers into paying customers. Perhaps you can try to offer discounted rates for your services. If you sell food or beauty products, you can try to offer free samples.

Whatever you offer, make sure that it provides great value to the audience. It should be able to address a problem, satisfy a need or tickle the senses.

Lastly, don’t forget to give your business card, especially to those who are really interested in completing a transaction. They might need a couple of hours to decide if they want to avail of a service or buy a product. In case they decide to try your offer, they need to know which number to call.

Joining local events is a key strategy by which you can introduce your brand to a larger but more targeted audience. To maximise the benefits of joining local events such as trade shows, you should do a bit of research, prepare the required materials and bring along a lot of confidence to engage with potential customers. Also, try boosting your local marketing efforts by integrating the use of social media and other online platforms.