Local residents to gather for vigil Friday

Santa Clarita Valley residents are invited to attend this Friday’s “Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Detention Camps” event, which will occur near City Hall beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.

“On Friday, July 12, 2019, Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Detention Camps will bring thousands of Americans to detention camps across the country, into the streets and into their own front yards, to protest the inhumane conditions faced by refugees,” the event’s Facebook page states. “Be a part of a coalition of people dedicated to human rights and the fundamental principle of democracy — that all people have a right to life, human rights and dignity.”

The local gathering is part of more than 725 vigils that are being held across the nation Friday in an effort to bring awareness to the inhumane conditions that are currently seen at various detention centers, according to lightsforliberty.org.

“Across this country, we have witnessed acts against people fleeing persecution (that) many of us thought we would never see in modern times,” the organization’s website states. “Now is the time for every person to stand up and say, ‘We will not accept this!’”

