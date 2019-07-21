‘Maiden’ and ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

“Maiden”

Limited Release

Thanks to Ron Shelton’s “Bull Durham” (1988), a favorite sports phrase emerged: “Announcing one’s presence with authority.” Perhaps no better phrase exists to describe Tracy Edwards at the 1989 Whitbread Round the World Race. The 24-year-old Edwards was the skipper-navigator of the first all-women crew to compete in the race … a grueling every-three-years event where yachts are sailed around the world in multiple stages.

Director Alex Holmes takes us back to Edwards’ childhood. We see home movies, interviews with friends and hear stories to prove she wasn’t the easiest child to raise. Maybe too much time is devoted to this section, but it picks up when we get to adult; Edward’s story about how she was first attracted to the race and got involved as a cook on one of the vessels. She talks about being treated like a servant by the crew, and how that inspired her idea to assemble an all-women crew and race their own boat.

The interviews include other skippers (men, of course), the journalists who covered the race (men, of course), and the crew members from the Maiden. We see them today, and have the “then” photos and clips to gain an appreciation of the 30 years that have passed. We hear that “being girls is like being disabled in the sailing world.” and one can sense the attitude (even today) of the competitors.

The race covers 33,000 nautical miles, but Edwards’ historic voyage started long before they set sail. She speaks to the difficulty of fundraising – two years of almost no money, and how Jordan’s King Hussein not only inspired her, but also assisted. A second-hand boat at a reduced cost put the crew to work on rehabilitation, and this “sweat equity” likely made them more determined than ever.

“The probability of not making it is high.” Self-doubt and insecurities bubbled up. Once the race got underway, the women were a team. Terrific archival footage puts us right there with the crew – massive waves, ice on the sails, and incredible cold and wind. These obstacles from nature care not if the crew is man or woman. Edwards’ leadership is on full display during the various legs of the race. It’s clear by the end that they have gained the respect of those who doubted them, and the warm reception proves how strong their fan base was. It’s certainly not the first sports movie featuring underdogs. In fact, the Jamaican bobsled team is a comparison that comes to mind as a group of dedicated competitors given little chance to succeed by those “in the know.” Here’s hoping the inevitable Hollywood dramatization never occurs, as no actor could tell it better than those who performed the work and raced the race.

Tom Holland and Zendaya in “Spider-Man: Far from Home.”

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

General Release

Wow! This film far exceeded my expectations, in part because it exceeded “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Admittedly, I had some difficulty getting on-board with that movie, mainly because it felt as if it lacked the weight of consequences, which is a very non-traditional approach for the Spider-Man character. “Far From Home” is a sequel that changes this, managing to up-the-stakes in every way, and delivering a classic Spidey story in the process.

After the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Peter Parker is left dealing with the loss of his mentor, Tony Stark, and trying to figure it out on his own in a radically changed world. He’s ready to temporarily put all of that aside, however, and just enjoy his school trip to Europe. Of course, things don’t work out in his favor, as trouble manages to find him even across the pond.

I found that both the physical and metaphorical idea of being “far from home” did wonders for Peter’s character and for the story. Where he feels trapped in the shadow of Iron Man in his first solo outing, here Peter actively wrestles with that legacy, and the end result is that it feels like he comes into his own as a man and as a hero. The movie overall is about as thematically deep as you might expect – which is to say, not very – but the character work is really solid, and a marked improvement over the first film.

The other clear improvement in this sequel are the action sequences. Director Jon Watts has clearly gained more confidence in his abilities since “Homecoming.” The action sequences are frenetic, and they somehow manage to be simultaneously very busy but also easy to follow. In addition, the nature of the abilities of newcomer Quentin Beck (played by Jake Gyllenhaal) leads to some real visual spectacle that was a treat to watch.

In addition to those improvements, every other aspect that worked about “Homecoming” is amplified. The entire cast has great chemistry together. They create a very fun atmosphere throughout, but it’s Peter’s and MJ’s relationship in particular that becomes a bigger focus. Tom Holland and Zendaya have excellent chemistry together, but also bring an awkward authenticity that feels genuinely adolescent, and as such, is easy to get behind.

Overall, this is a perfect popcorn flick. Having improved on every element of its predecessor, this is a great cinematic outing for the family.