‘Men in Black: International’ and ‘Hamstead’

“Men in Black: International”

General Release

This is the era of sequels and spin-offs, and every studio dreams of franchises they can squeeze for profit again and again.

The fourth entry in the MIB franchise — “Men in Black” (1997), “Men in Black II” (2002) and “Men in Black 3” (2012) — is certainly more spinoff than sequel, although there is a nugget that ties it to the earlier versions. While we get a new cast and a new director, there are plenty of familiar elements to satisfy loyal fans, although winning new ones may be less likely.

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are reunited from “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Avengers: Endgame” to take the lead as Agent H and Agent M, respectively. Replacing the chemistry of Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones is a pretty tough challenge, even for two likeable and talented actors. Because of that, it probably makes sense that director F. Gary Gray and co-writers Matt Holloway and Art Marcum (also co-writers on the original “Iron Man”, 2008) take the film in a slightly different direction.

There are two key storylines: discovering the “mole” within MIB and protecting the world’s most dangerous weapon from falling into the wrong hands.

Hemsworth overplays his dashing, somewhat inept super agent (a cross between Bond and Clouseau), who charms his way out of every situation. Even though he doesn’t fit the MIB we are accustomed to, he’s fun to watch and good for some laughs.

Thompson (so good in “Creed”) is the brainy rookie, who spends two decades trying to maneuver herself into a position at MIB. Once she does, it’s clear she belongs. Back from the third film is Emma Thompson as Agent O, a senior MIB manager who interviews and hires Molly. Rafe Spall is Agent C, Agent H’s internal adversary, and Liam Neeson is High T, the bureau chief. Rebecca Ferguson appears as Riza, Agent H’s handsy former-squeeze-turned-villain in a cool fortress. Dancing twins, Laurent and Larry Bourgeois, play two shape-shifters (a description that doesn’t do justice to their skills).

The story bounces from Paris to Brooklyn to London to Marrakesh to Paris to Naples. It’s a pretty wild adventure with the snazzy guns and futuristic vehicles we’ve come to expect. In fact, Lexus reps the brand quite nicely.

Molly’s backstory is provided early on, as the kind of kid who reads Hawking’s “A Brief History of Time” in bed, and the film offers some clever touches with office artwork and the early years of MIB (Gustave Eiffel). But overall, it just seems to be missing something.

Fortunately, while H and M are saving the world, Kumail Nanjani, as Pawny (voice), is saving the film. His little character provides the most laughs and the most creative punchlines. The franchise has enough of a loyal following that the film should do fine, however, it will be surprising if this one can replicate the success of the first 3 films … although you guessed it, I know nothing.

Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson in “Hampstead.”

“Hampstead”

Limited Release

Were this not inspired by the true story of Harry Hallowes, finding something positive to say about the film might prove difficult.

Hallowes was (sometimes) affectionately known as the “Hampstead Hermit.” The crux of his story is that he was awarded legal “squatter’s rights” for his many years living in a small shack on the vast land where the Athlone House sits in Highgate, London.

Director Joel Hopkins works from a script by Robert Festinger (Oscar nominated for “In the Bedroom,” 2001) to turn the story into a cutesy, romantic comedy.

Diane Keaton stars as Emily Walters, widowed for more than a year by a man who left her in debt, and with the added bonus of discovering he had been having an affair with a younger woman. Brendan Gleeson stars as Donald Horner, the gruff, well-read man from the shack.

It’s an idyllic British community with quaint shops and leisure bicycle riders – the kind of place where locals mostly wave and smile while the generic background music plays. Emily, who lives in the luxury apartment she shared with her late husband, is trying to figure out how to dig out of the financial hole she’s in. The first idea should have been getting a job rather than volunteering at a charity dress shop, but this is the type of movie where real world problems magically dissipate, and we know things are going to be just fine.

The film is mostly tolerable when Brendan Gleeson is on screen, even when Keaton is annoying him with her usual quirks. Of course, the two end up liking each other (it is a rom-com after all), and she helps him with his legal battle to keep his “home,” while he helps her find meaning in her days again. Keaton mostly wears her familiar turtlenecks and scarves, and we even get an early beret-visual punchline (later ruined).

The always-fun Lesley Manville owns her role as Fiona, neighbor and quasi-rival to Emily. More of Manville would have helped. There are many familiar faces, each given little to do. Thanks to the real life Harry Hallowes, there is a message here about the difficulty in living life on one’s own terms – a near impossibility without somehow affecting, or infringing, on others. Otherwise, this is one that will only appeal to fans of Keaton, and of movies that require little effort or thought from viewers.