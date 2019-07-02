Romantic getaways don’t always have to be to all-inclusive resorts or travel packages. In fact, the amount of money you spend on these trips might cause more angst than romance once you arrive. Instead, why don’t you consider visiting one of the great cities in the U.S. or Europe for an enchanting liaison? You could probably close your eyes, point on a map, and find a city with more romance than any island getaway. To narrow your choices, here are seven romantic city breaks to take in 2019.



Amsterdam

There are so many opportunities for romance in this European city that you may not have a chance to try all of them. What should be top on your list is taking a daytime tour of the city on a tandem bicycle. Below that is a candlelight cruise along Amsterdam’s series of canals. Then, after those close-and-personal moments, you want to find time to explore the Rijksmuseum. It’s the Dutch national museum dedicated to the country’s arts and history. Sometimes, romance is nothing more than spending a quiet afternoon admiring artists you love and ones you discover.



Las Vegas

Sin City isn’t as sinful anymore. Over the last few decades, Las Vegas has found itself as a little sin, a little family, and a good deal of grown-up entertainment. You could all this time of change the “gentrification” of Las Vegas. And with it comes numerous romantic opportunities. You can start your evening holding hands at the top of the Eiffel Tower (at Bally’s Paris). Then, snuggle in a gondola while a gondolier sings a romantic Italian ballad (The Venetian). After that, as darkness brightens up the Strip, you can watch water dance at the Bellagio’s fountain show. End your evening with a cozy meal at one of the city’s celebrity chef restaurants.



Budapest

While Paris tends to hold the crown for most romantic city in Europe, Budapest comes a very close second. This old city split in half by the majestic Danube River is filled with as much history and culture as its French counterpart. However, it’s not as “touristy”. Thus, a couple can take things much slower during their stay. You can enjoy coffee, pastries, and people-watching at one of the city’s fine cafes. Next, indulge in one of Budapest’s hot springs and spas. Once the sun sets and it becomes another city of lights, you can stroll along the banks of the Danube.



Chicago

Any city romanticized by the likes of Carl Sandberg is certainly one that opens their arms and big shoulders wide. That’s Chicago. While there are plenty of places to have a romantic dinner or ask for someone’s hand in marriage, it’s the other attractions that draw a couple closer. Cheering on the Cubs at Wrigley Field is one example. Seeing the city’s magnificent architecture while cruising the Chicago River is another. And you certainly can’t beat watching the sun set and Chicago blink into an illuminated night at the top of 360 Chicago (the former John Hancock Tower).



Paris

No list of romantic city breaks to take in 2019 is complete without a mention of Paris. It is truly a city of romance. And while there are plenty of well-known attractions a couple can enjoy, it’s finding the hidden romantic treasures the locals enjoy that can draw you closer. It might be an out-of-the-way bistro, a quiet spot to watch Paris glow at night, or a spot featuring the perfect combination of great wine, pastries, and music. It’s those little moments you will remember when you return home.



Aspen

This Colorado city doesn’t close once the ski lifts do. On the contrary, Aspen offers many more romantic opportunities in the warmer months. Simply hiking among the wildflowers around American and Cathedral Lakes is enough for some. If you are a pair who like a bit of adventure, you can paraglide 18,000 feet above Aspen. Quieter couples can explore a winery or soak in one of the area’s hot springs.



Los Angeles

It’s true that New York City should be part of this list. However, Los Angeles’ romantic venues are a little more picturesque. At least after you get off its maze of roads. Couples can catch an outdoor concert at the Hollywood Bowl. Or, you can visit one of the city’s colorful neighborhoods for a variety of international tastes. And, when the sun starts to set, you only need to drive a short distance to watch a glorious sunset over the Pacific Ocean. Finally, for the ultimate romantic experience, Disneyland is only an hour south of the city.

