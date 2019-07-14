‘Toy Story 4’ and ‘Yesterday’

“Toy Story 4”

General Release

Yes, it’s another instant classic from Pixar. No, we shouldn’t be surprised. Their track record is beyond compare. But I can’t help it. How the heck do they do it time after time, movie after movie?

We have known (most of) the characters for 25 years now, and this fourth entry seems every bit as fresh and creative as the first one. We like these characters, and it doesn’t matter that they are animated. We laugh and cry and worry about them as if they are our friends.

Tom Hanks returns as our favorite cowboy Woody (yes, he still has a snake in his boot), and Tim Allen is back as Buzz Lightyear (still unable to grasp that he’s not a real space ranger). Also returning is Annie Potts as Bo Peep, now a strong, independent “lost” toy with excellent survival and scavenging skills.

Some new toys and voices inject real pizazz to the adventures. Christina Hendricks charms as Gabby Gabby, a doll quite desperate for her own kid; Keanu Reeves shines as Duke Caboom, a showboating motorcycle stunt rider, who may not be as daring as his big talk; and Tony Hale turns Forky into a lovable little cockeyed spork-toy. Also bringing fun and a new comedic element are the hilarious team of Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key as Bunny and Ducky, respectively.

The opening sequence takes place 9 years ago, and we see how Bo Peep became separated from the others, and how the toys transitioned to Bonnie (Madeleine McGraw), how Bonnie transitioned to kindergarten and how Forky transitioned from trash to toy.

And fear not, the old favorite toys are all here: Wallace Shawn as Rex, Joan Cusack as Jessie (I expected a bigger role for her), Timothy Dalton as Mr. Pricklepants, Pixar stalwart John Ratzenberger as Hamm, Blake Clark as Slinky Dog and courtesy of archival recordings, two posthumous appearances by Don Rickles as Mr. Potato Head, and Bud Luckey as Chuckles the Clown.

With his first feature film as director, Josh Cooley follows up his screenplay for the brilliant “Inside Out” with a touching and superbly funny film. The screenplay comes from Andrew Stanton (2-time Oscar winner: “Finding Nemo” and “Wall-E”) and Stephany Folsom, while the original story credits are many, including John Lasseter in his last project with Pixar.

Even though the film is Rated G, it should be noted that it’s a pretty complex story for youngsters, and the Charlie McCarthy dolls are kind of terrifying – at least to me and Forky. “Toy Story” (1995), “Toy Story 2” (1998) and “Toy Story 3” (2010) get the send-off they deserve, so go see it!

Randy Newman is back with a new song, as well as the familiar melody and lyrics from his Oscar-nominated “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” … a friend indeed.

Himesh Patel and Lily James in “Yesterday.”

“Yesterday”

General Release

“Rocketman” recently did a great job of reminding us just how good Elton John songs are, making us want to dust off our vinyl/plastic/streaming service collection and reacquaint ourselves with his back catalogue all over again.

Last year, the “Bohemian Rhapsody” movie did a similar thing for the music of Queen and now it’s the turn of The Beatles with “Yesterday.” Written by Richard Curtis (who wrote “Love Actually”), and directed by Danny Boyle, this film doesn’t go down the musical/biopic route, instead taking classic Beatles songs and weaving them into a high-concept romantic comedy.

The movie follows struggling musician Jack (Himesh Patel) and long-term best friend/manager Ellie (Lily James). Gigging in pubs is getting Jack nowhere and he’s resigned himself to the fact that he might have to give it all up and return to a life of teaching. He lands a spot on the Suffolk stage at the annual Latitude festival, expecting it to be his big break, but only his friends and a handful of bored kids show up to watch him play.

But then, while riding home on his bike that night, something mysterious happens. An unexplained 12-second power cut hits the entire globe and in the resulting chaos, Jack is struck by a bus and flung from his bike. When he awakes in a hospital, bruised and missing a couple of front teeth, he plays a Beatles song to Ellie and his friends, who all think it’s amazing.

They think it’s a new song, written by Jack, and claim to have never heard of The Beatles before. After a bit of Googling, it becomes clear that The Beatles never actually existed, and only Jack is able to remember them or any of their songs. There are a few other things which crop up as we go along, that also turn out never to have existed, in what is a bit of a nice running gag throughout the movie.

Jack immediately realizes his chance of success at last, and sets about trying to remember as many of The Beatles songs and music as he can. His friends love the new material, and there’s also a hilarious scene where he tries to introduce his parents to a Beatles song (The Kumars, Sanjeev Bhaskar and Meera Syal both on top form here), but it’s still not really working out for him at the pub gigs and weddings where he performs them.

It’s only when he gets the chance to professionally “lay down” his tracks, and starts handing out free CDs to customers at the store where he works, that’s when things really take off, drawing the attention of one Ed Sheeran. Sheeran clearly has fun playing himself, and actually features quite heavily in the movie, particularly in these early stages – turning up at Jack’s house, asking him to come and support him on tour, and arranging a 10-minute songwriting challenge between himself and Jack.

I’m not really a fan of Ed Sheeran, but he actually turns out to be responsible for a lot of the movies humor, eventually conceding that Jack is a better songwriter than him.

As Jack starts to hit the big time, traveling to L.A. and being guided through the music business by new manager Debra (Kate McKinnon), we hit a bit of a mid-movie slump. Luckily though, Himesh Patel portrays Jack with such a relatable and likeable charm — his bewilderment and frustrations at the ridiculousness of the music industry, not to mention the building pressures of living the lie that his success has come from using someone else’s work – that he guides us nicely through these slower moments.

The romance part of the story continues to play out too, with Jack and Ellie both clearly having loved each other for 20 years now, but with neither of them committing to taking it any further. Lily James is once again wonderful, despite being very much underused in this role, and it’s the love story element of the movie which isn’t quite as strong as the rest of it.

The movie does manage to pull things together nicely for the final act, resolving the unease and tension that underlies much of the movie. It could have done with a bit more romance and a bit more comedy, but still manages to be an enjoyable movie and a perfect reminder of just how great The Beatles still are. I just returned from Liverpool so I have their songs stuck in my head.