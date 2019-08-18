LASD plans bicycle and pedestrian safety operation

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, will take part in a bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operation aimed at educating bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians on traffic laws, rules and responsibilities scheduled for Aug. 22, 2019.

Deputies in the City of Santa Clarita will be looking for violations made by bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians that put commuters at risk, between the hours of 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Drivers on the road at that time can expect extra deputies patrolling for speeding, illegal turns, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, failing to stop for signs and signals and other dangerous violation can expect to.

Pedestrians using walkways should be aware of deputies also looking for illegal street crossing or failing to yield to drivers who have the right of way.

Cyclist riding on the wrong side of the road, not complying with stop signs and signals, can expect to be stopped by deputies on patrol.

LASD investigated over 1,000 fatal and injury collisions involving bicyclists and pedestrians last year.

Pedestrian fatalities are up nearly 33 percent from 2012, and the number of bicyclists killed is up nearly 25 percent over the past five years.

Sergeant Robert Hill, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Traffic Safety Operations provided some tips to drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

Pedestrians

Only cross the street using crosswalks or intersections, preferably with a stop sign or signal.

Look for cars backing up and avoid darting between parked cars, make eye contact with drivers and wear bright clothing during the day and reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

Drivers

Drivers should wait for pedestrians to cross the street, avoid distractions like using a cell phone, and be courteous and patient.

Bicyclist

Riders are reminded to always wear a helmet; helmets are required by law for those under 18.

Cyclists must travel in the same direction of traffic and have the same requirements as any slow-moving vehicle.

“Whether you are on foot, behind the wheel or on a bike, you play a part in roadway safety,” said Hill. “Understanding the rules of the road using all modes of transportation helps ensure we all get to our destination safely.”

To find out more safety tips for the road click here.