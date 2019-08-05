What are some of the best pool games?

Summer is here and it’s time to make the absolute most of the sunshine and heat. It’s the perfect opportunity to have some quality time with your family, hang out with friends or just get out a bit more yourself, and you don’t want to waste it.

More people than ever have their own pools these days. The rise of smaller, more affordable models has allowed a lot of homeowners to transform their backyard space with a swimming pool. As the heat rises you might find it difficult to leave the water. We’ve put together a list of the best pool games you can play this Summer to get maximum enjoyment.

Volleyball

Volleyball is one of the most fun games in the world, it’s also extremely good exercise. The concept is simple, hit a ball over a net to the other side and the first one to let it drop loses. Volleyball is played on a variety of surfaces but you can easily set it up within your pool at minimal effort and cost.

If you’re interested in pool sports like volleyball you can pick up a set very cheaply. Most nets only have three components so you can set them up in less than 20 minutes. While they’re designed for use over the top of the pool, you can move them indoors or elsewhere simply enough.

Volleyball is one of the best ways to simply and effectively upgrade your pool. Your friends and family will love it and you’ll find your time in the pool a lot more enjoyable.

Pool Basketball

In the same vein as the volleyball, basketball is one of the best games to add on to your swimming pool. Basketball is popular across the world with people of all ages and even if you don’t actively play it’s still really rewarding when you make that basket.

You can pick up a net that attaches to the side of your pool, or even get a floating one in the water. This gives the added difficulty of a moving target if you like a challenge. You’re best off picking up a light inflatable ball to use rather than a proper basketball otherwise you might risk damaging something if a shot goes array.

Pool basketball sets are reasonably inexpensive and fairly simple to set up. A floating hoop will already be set up so you can just put it in the water and go. Plus, you can bring it in if the weather suddenly shifts. Pool basketball is one of the easiest and cheapest upgrades and you will get a lot of use from that hoop.

Inflatable Jousting Set

If you’re a competitive family then an inflatable jousting set will be a real winner at home. There are a variety of different sets, but essentially all you need is two sets of boppers and you can have at each other until somebody submits. It can also be good to have two floats that challengers will balance on, trying to topple the other one off.

This isn’t just entertaining to play and watch, it’s a great way to tire out the kids before bed. Just blow them up, throw them in and let the fun begin.

Floating Air Hockey

Air hockey has always been popular but in the last few years it’s grown even further. A smaller, inflatable set is a great addition to your pool and shouldn’t cost more than $30 or $40. You can also get them in a range of sizes, so even if you only have a small pool it’s still a good option.

An inflatable hockey set is great for kids, or for having friends round with a few beers. Our only advice would be to find a set which is as durable as possible otherwise it can easily be damaged and you’ll find yourself repurchasing year on year.

Swim Through Rings

If you’re learning to swim or just like a bit of a challenge then swim through rings are a great pool game. You can flick these plastic rings out into the water and they’ll submerge underneath but stay up right. You can then dive down and swim through them. It sounds easy, but it’s actually quite difficult at first.

These rings are available for under $20 so it’s a very inexpensive way to have more fun in the pool. It’s a real asset for those with kids and a great way for youngsters to actually practice their swimming in the home pool, and have a great time while doing it.

Ring Toss

The age old carnival ring toss game has now been adapted and you can now use the inflatable version to upgrade your pool. This is another simple game which just involves tossing a ring onto a standing floating target in the pool. You can get all different designs, shapes and sizes. There are a lot of options but the cactus model is very popular in Summer time.

Like a lot of pool games the ring toss is really easy to set up and you won’t need to spend a lot. It’s just an inflatable unit and some plastic rings so you shouldn’t need to spend a lot.

Inflatable Poker Table

This is a less active pool game but really popular with those who enjoy cards. Getting an inflatable poker table in your pool lets you all sit round and play your favourite games while lounging in the pool. Of course, the cards and chips won’t necessarily be waterproof so you have to be careful what you choose to play.

You can pick these up for under $100 and it’s an inexpensive way to make games night more fun and get maximum use for your pool.

Aqua Golf

For the golf lovers out there this is the perfect accessory. You can literally buy a small, inflatable green which lets you pitch and putt from the side of the pool. It’s a great contest and you can pick one up for less than $100 (but golf clubs and balls may cost more).

It’s really useful for those who don’t have the time to get to the golf course regularly, plus you won’t run the risk of losing any golf balls in the rough!

Floating Speakers

While this isn’t technically a pool game, it’s still one of the best ways to improve your swimming pool experience. There’s nothing better than relaxing in the water while your favourite songs play but it can be difficult to get speakers close enough. Wireless, floating speakers are the perfect solution. You can connect with bluetooth and have complete control with your phone.

The Best Pool Sports

It’s surprising the number of people you speak to who have a pool but barely use it. A lot of homeowners can even find themselves regretting the purchase because they don’t get enough use to justify the upkeep. Thankfully, there are a lot of ways to transform your pool and make it more entertaining.

The list of activities and equipment above isn’t extensive but hopefully has given you some ideas for what will work for you. Remember that variety is the spice of life so it may be worth looking for a couple of different games so you can switch it up.

Pool games are generally quite simple and affordable but it’s nice to have something to play when you’re in there. So this Summer make sure you take the opportunity and get out there to have some fun with some great pool games.