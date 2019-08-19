When a Little Extra Helps

No matter what age we are or what stage we are in our lives be it students or retired it can feel as if there are never enough dollars in our pockets. Sure, we can cut corners to make ends meet but there is also another option and that is earning a little extra from home when you have some free time.

This might not make you into a millionaire, but it will certainly help towards those extra costs we all incur from time to time.

If you are considering doing some work from home then doing something that you are interested in will make it all the more enjoyable and more likely to succeed. For instance, if your hobby happens to be furniture repairs then why not think about buying from the auctions and revamping whatever item before selling it on eBay – Facebook – or your local pages? Many people are after a one-off, unique piece of furniture and will happily pay for a well-thought-out piece.

Remember the older ways of making a little extra cash? As long as there are busy parents there will be a need for babysitters to give them a night off to re-charge their batteries. Babysitting can pay very well and if you are not restricted yourself by set hours then you will find your services in demand. You could even think of joining one the agencies that provide a babysitting service, and if you are able to drive, then all the better. Childcare is always required and this is one area where there is definitely room for expansion.

Another service, mainly for those that have their own properties and are comfortable in the presence of strangers is Bed & Breakfast. Unlike air B&B which is another great way of earning whilst you are on vacation or traveling and working away from home, B&B means you are in the house at the same time. You can be flexible and choose which rooms to let – and also set your own rates – and if you live in an area where there are interesting things happening, then all the better.

Simple things like clearing out your unwanted items, gifts and things that you have not worn but are too good to give away then selling them on eBay or your social media sites declutters your home and at the same times creates an income.

Another good way of earning is by completing surveys. These usually pay in vouchers or money into PayPal, and the best thing about these is that you can complete them on the move when you have a few spare moments.

Another fun way of making a few extra dollars is by using the bonus money on trusted slot sites where you will be in with the chance of a win whilst having some fun at the same time. Of course, there is no promise of a winning streak but someone has to win and it might just be your lucky day!

If you love to clean then perhaps putting that love to good use might bring you in a few extra dollars? Car, carpet and domestic cleaners are always in demand. As so many people lead busy lives, they simply do not have enough time to do all the cleaning themselves – a good cleaner is worth their weight in gold – and if you are willing to travel and have invested in the equipment then you should be good to go.

As you can see there are quite a few ways of earning some extra money which can be put away for a special event or celebration and you might find that you end up starting your own business from a simple idea!