Thrilling Fun with 2019 Six Flags Mountain Fright Fest

For seven weeks, Six Flags Magic Mountain will scare and entertain the visitors with ghouls, zombies, and other monsters. Fright Fest, which is presented by SNICKERS®, takes place from September 14 to November 3.

All of the last year’s labyrinths were fully redecorated and renewed to enhance your horror experience and maximize your time spending. This year scare mazes will include Vault 666: Unlocked, where you can expect the most unexpected things. If you dare to enter this zone, we warn you to be brave and be aware of your surroundings at all times.

The kick-off of the 2019 Fest will be six contestants, who will lay for 30 hours, from 1 p.m on October 5 until 7 p.m on October 6, in a coffin in order to win a cash prize. These six brave men will be allowed only a six-minute bathroom break every three hours. If someone leaves the coffin for any reason, they’ll be immediately disqualified. The ‘laid to rest’ winner will get a cash prize of $666, an Express Haunted Maze pass, and of course, a ticket for the 2020 Six Flags season.

Tickets for the 2019 event cost $82.99; however, buying online will save you 50% of the cost.

Whether you’ve never visited Six Flags or coming for the hundredth time, there are things you should remember. We’ve collected some tips for your Fright Fest to save you time and make your experience extraordinarily fun and comfortable!

Tips

You can visit the park at night; even if it is closed, there’ll be someone waiting for you.

Don’t forget to bring a coat with you; zombies have cold hands!

Once arrived, note all the exits so that you know where to run when Frankenstein runs after you.

Weapons are prohibited, so you aren’t able to hurt the vampires with silver bullets.

Start with the attractions farthest from the entrance so you can head to the exit and try every show on your way.

Prepare your ears because you’ll hear a lot of screaming!

Although Six Flags itself always has lots of creepy, cringe-worthy options for you, you don’t want to miss the Fright Fest! Сhildren under 13 are not allowed, so you can only imagine how scary this event is. No visitor is permitted to wear a costume or a mask — otherwise, the real monsters will be confused.

Fright Fest Rides

If you’re still doubting whether going to this magnificent event or stay at home, here are some of the attractions that are waiting for you to stand up to your fear!

El Toro

Classic wooden rollercoaster will blow your mind with its sophisticated architecture rising over the Six Flags. El Toro is considered to be the fastest and the tallest wooden run on Earth! You should be afraid because its made of wood, the rollercoaster is built in an ultra-modern engineering technique to ensure your safety and smooth, fast run.

This bull is to be the #1 Wooden Coaster in the world in 2011 and 2017. You will be able to run 70 miles per hour from a drop of 176 feet. Bring courage with you because you’ll experience the lack of gravity nine times!

Twister

You’ll go round and round with an epic-looking wooden spinner. The flips and turns you’ll experience are unpredictable as there are never the same. Usually, this rollercoaster gathers dozens of people queuing, and it’s no surprise, this monster will turn your head 360°!

Lady of the Lake Cemetery

There’s a legend that 100 years ago a young woman Guinevere met a handsome man near the lake. Every evening they walked and talked for hours until they fell in love. The man proposed to Guinevere, and when the day X came, at midnight, her husband transformed into a monster. The young lady was scared to death and started running away from him. Eventually, she ran into the lake, but she started to freeze because the monster cursed her.

Ever since the spirit of Guinevere haunts the cemetery, and her screams echo in the park as you walk past the graveyard.

Dead Man’s Party

2019 launches the 20th anniversary of Dr. Fright, so there’re lots of dances and music. Remember the music clip of Michael Jackson? It seems like zombies went alive and throw a party.

The Awakening Show

This live monstertainment boasts night of terror, which will leave you howling for more. Simple words cannot describe this event; you need to ‘live’ it. With a creepy awakening process starting from the center of the park, the show ends up with the rising of the Dr. Fright. The terror of the master spreads upon the park and unsuspecting guests, which makes the show spooky yet fascinating.

Thrill by Day, Fright by Night

The Fright Fest will delight the guests until November 3, so you still have time to buy a ticket, pack a backpack and go on the best adventure in your life!

With the sunrise, there will be costume and scream contests, trick or treat trails and other exciting games. However, when the sun goes down, the cursed cowboy will shake your bones, the circus show will scare you to death, and the total darkness will hit the town.

Every year, Fright Fest gathers together the bravest and most adventurous people all over the world. The 27th event promises to be the biggest and scariest ever.