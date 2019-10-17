Canyons football turns it on in the second half against Moorpark

It took a half for the College of the Canyons football team to wake from its slumber on Thursday night at Cougar Stadium.

The Cougars couldn’t get anything going in the first half against the Moorpark Raiders, as penalties, dropped passes and sluggish play limited their effectiveness.

COC came out looking like a different team in the final two quarters, putting up 31 second-half points to earn a 34-7 victory over the Raiders.

After a shaky start to the game that included an interception, Armani Edden changed the narrative to begin the third quarter. The sophomore quarterback connected with Trevon Elliott in the middle of the field for a 49-yard touchdown on the Cougars’ first drive of the second half.

The defense soaked up the momentum provided by the offense and immediately forced the Raiders into a three-and-out on their first possession of the second half.

The Cougars (5-1) scored again on their following offensive possession, as a five-play 36-yard drive ended in a 20-yard field goal make for Tanner Brown. Wideout Alonzell Henderson had two catches for 22 yards on the drive.

The Cougars once again stopped the Raiders with a three-and-out on the next drive, which led to a 30-yard touchdown pass from Edden to Henderson to give COC a 20-0 lead.

The Raiders (1-5) were able to get their first points of the game on their ensuing possession, driving 75 yards on 11 plays that concluded with a 4-yard quarterback keeper by Isaiah Johnson.

COC’s defense got the points back for the offense in the fourth quarter with a 72-yard interception return for a touchdown by cornerback Demajay Williams.

The scoring didn’t stop there, as COC recovered a surprise onside kick, that was aided by the wind, which led to a 12-yard touchdown run by Cyrus Zuell.

The Cougars will look to improve to 6-1 when they face East Los Angeles College on the road on Saturday, Oct. 26.