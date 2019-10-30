Firefighters snuff out fire at Newhall strip mall

Firefighters “knocked down’ fire at a Newhall strip mall in about 20 minutes Wednesday.



Shortly before 1 p.m., firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports by witnesses of smoke seen coming from the roof of a business near 14th Street and SCVTV.



A fire was reported in a building located in Newhall early Wednesday afternoon. Dan Watson/The Signal.

The fire was first reported shortly after 12:50 p.m., Lt. Jim Royal of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



“This was for a strip mall, with light smoke seen coming from the roof,” Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim said.



Firefighters “knocked down” the fire at 1:19 p.m., he said, noting the fire is not attributed to the Tick Fire or any of the large brush fires burning in Los Angeles County.



No one was hurt in the incident.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.



