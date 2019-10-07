How To Write A Professional Resume To Land the Job Of Your Dream

The hiring process always takes time. It is not easy to find the right person. That is why employers use resumes to learn more about a certain applicant and see whether he or she can fit the vacant position. When you create a resume, you can learn how to write it yourself, or use professional writing services like resumeget whose professional writers can compose a resume that is easy to read, summarize the major accomplishments as well as skills, and highlight an employee’s relevant experience. However, you can do the writing yourself. Find below the tips to write a professional resume.

The main tips to write a resume

You should know that there are several common resume styles. The challenge is to reflect your accomplished education, relevant experience, and useful skills for the desired position within the company.

Search for the keywords in the job vacancy

Start with reading carefully the job posting that interests you the most. Before you apply for a certain job, you have to study the description of the job and the keywords. This will help you understand exactly what the employer is looking for. You have to present yourself as an ideal candidate.

Study resume examples

When you start composing your resume, you should check various examples of resumes from the needed industry. This will give you some fresh ideas and inspiration. Choose the samples which are easy to read and straightforward. Do not forget that employers have a limited time to read your resume. Your resume readability is your key to success. Always choose a professional and clean font.

Make the content brief. You should include only the most relevant information.

Include numbers because they will allow your future employer to better understand the value you may bring to the company. And never copy a resume sample word by word.

Choose a professional font

It is recommended to use a basic, clean font, such as Arial or Times New Roman. The size of your font should be kept between 10-12 points. If you manage to choose a clear and readable font, it will not be difficult to make your resume look more professional. Try to eliminate any extraneous whitespace. A resume with too much blank space may seem sparse and will distract your audience. A short resume helps to focus on the main point and make the decision faster.

Include the most important information first

We know that you have extensive work/educational experience, yet we encourage you to keep your resume as brief as possible. Remember that your employer will spend no more than six seconds reading your resume. That is why your resume should not distract from the key information. You have to include your work experience, achievements, education, and skills. Always prioritize the important information higher on your resume to draw attention to key skills and achievements.

Use active language

When you write content for your resume, you should use an active language, avoiding any extraneous words. You must use as many power words as possible, for example, “achieved”, “earned”, “completed”, or “accomplished”. If you feel that your resume starts to be too long or too hard to read, you should consider making some sentences shorter or ideas more clear.

Stress important achievements

You should not list your job duties under the experience section. We recommend you to select three or four important achievements in each previous role you have held. We encourage you to include numbers to measure your success for the particular achievement. It is a good idea to include the “Achievements” and “Skills” section to highlight relevant achievements in your education/career/volunteer work.

Conclusion

Always remember that your resume is the first and the most important step to getting an interview with an employer and get the job you were looking for so long. Make your best to include only the relevant information on your resume. It will take a bit of practice to learn how to highlight the most important information. Take your time to carefully review for mistakes and style. Once you feel confident that your resume is polished and finalized enough, it is time to send it to your employer. Good luck!