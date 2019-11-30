Wolf Creek Brewery hosts Small Business Saturday Boutique

To celebrate Small Business Saturday, Wolf Creek Brewery held a boutique in their Spiegeltent, a large traveling tent, presenting different local businesses for the community to support.



For the past ten years, Small Business Saturday has been the Saturday after Thanksgiving. This nationwide event encourages the community to shop in local small businesses, according to officials. In the Santa Clarita Valley, the SCV Chamber of Commerce was the main promoter of the event.



Different small businesses participated in the movement including some from Old Town Newhall, as well as Wolf Creek Brewery.



Alicia Lasdon, right, of Toffee Dejour hands a sample to customer Carmen Cabrera at the Small Business Saturday boutique held at Wolf Creek Brewery in Santa Clarita on Saturday, November 30. Dan Watson/The Signal

“There are a lot of well-known businesses in SCV so it’s nice that people are out here trying to establish their own business, stay small, support their families and share it with the community,” said Alicia Lasdon, co-owner of Toffee Dejour.



Lasdon has been making toffee for over 15 years. Originally, the “Semi-Sweet” flavor was a family recipe and she’s now expanded it to more flavors as the demand grew for the sweets.



Different businesses offered samples and their business cards to those who attended the boutique. There were sweet treats like Lasdon’s toffee, along with more savory ones like Ken Hans’ BBQ sauce.



“Local people want to buy local,” said Hans. “We’ve been doing this for four years, and it’s grown to the point where we bottle the recipe and now we are selling it.”



In addition to sweets and condiments, there were items homemade by the community for sale.



Lisa, left, and Katherine Brook, 13, display photos on travertine tiles at their booth at the Small Business Saturday boutique held at Wolf Creek Brewery in Santa Clarita on Saturday, November 30. Dan Watson/The Signal

Tanya Alvarez, the owner of Stuffed Memories, creates homemade stuffed bears and llamas. She’s been creating these stuffed animals for the past 10 years and is proud to be part of the small business community of the SCV.



“We are a small community and I know a lot of people here have creative ideas,” said Alvarez. “When you help other local vendors and businesses, it is a big help to their family as well so it’s like you are part of their family.”

