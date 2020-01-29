The Top 15 Online Slots for Professional Gamblers

The term “professional gambler” refers to all the players, to whom gambling has become more than just a hobby. In short, these players gamble to make a living.

The majority of professional players mostly select live dealer games because the chances of winning some considerable amounts increase significantly when one plays against a human dealer instead of a computer. So, the most popular games among these types of players are definitely poker and blackjack.

Why Slots?

However, you can also come across a bunch of seasoned gamblers who engage in computer-controlled casino games. And the majority of them prefer an online casino slot machine over all other computer-controlled games for multiple reasons:

The first of them is a progressive jackpot. Some progressive slots (such as the legendary Triple Diamond slots from IGT) tend to increase the RTP percentage along with accretion of the progressive jackpot value. So, by playing these slots, you can end up with a return to player rate that exceeds 100%!

Mystery jackpot slots also offer a progressive jackpot which pays at a specifically determined point of the gameplay. However, the main thing about these games is to know when exactly to start playing (adjusting to the current jackpot amount). Some professional players tend to use various mathematical formulas to solve this issue, while others rely on pure experience and evaluation.

You can also take advantage of accumulating (banking) slots. They come with a bonus meter you get to fill up by collecting special symbols. Since some players run out of time/money and never get to fill the meter up, you can jump in and start playing. These slots theoretically carry a larger payout percentage when the meter is almost full.

The Best Online Slots for Seasoned Players

All of these 15 slots can be accessed through the instant play feature, as well as played as free demo slots, which can serve as training before you start investing real money. You can enjoy all these games on the PC (desktop/laptop) and mobile (smartphone/tablet) devices.

Mega Moolah

Produced by Microgaming, this progressive online slot includes a 5×3 reel grid, 25 paylines and a starting RTP value of just above 88%. But, don’t forget that this value increases alongside with the jackpot amount. The game includes medium volatility rate, as well as several features, like free spins, special symbols (wild, scatter) and a progressive jackpot.

Mega Joker

This game comes from NetEnt online casino software provider. It introduces a retro design with two sets of reels arranged in a 3×3 pattern. They both include 5 paylines. The best thing about this slot is the return to player rate of 99%! You can also take advantage of a bonus mini-game and a progressive jackpot!

Mega Fortune

This NetEnt’s slot can boast the largest progressive jackpot payout in history, which takes the value of $24 million! It includes an increasing RTP with a starting value of 96%, five reels, three rows, and 25 paylines. Players can benefit from the “Wheel of Fortune” bonus game and the free spins feature.

Loot’En Khamun

This unusually named online slot is produced by Bwin provider and introduces 243 betways collocated across a 5×3 reel grid. Its return to player percentage is slightly above 93%, with low-to-medium volatility. The free spins feature comes with 1024 betways. There is also a bonus game, multipliers, and a progressive jackpot.

King Cashalot

This legendary progressive casino slot is created by Microgaming. You can play it across a standard 5×3 grid that includes 9 paylines. Its volatility rate is set to low, with the payout percentage which takes the value of 91%. The game includes a bonus mini-game and a progressive jackpot prize.

Siberian Storm

This is another amazing online progressive slot which comes from the provider known under the name of IGT. It includes 720 paylines that pay both ways, dispersed across an unusual set of five reels, arranged according to the 3-4-5-4-3 pattern. Its RTP is something above 94%, with medium volatility. The players can take advantage of the free spins feature and a progressive type of jackpot.

Arabian Nights

This is yet another progressive online casino slot produces by Net Entertainment. This legendary game introduces medium-to-high volatility ratio, with an RTP percentage of 96.25%. You can benefit from ten paylines collocated on a 5×3 reel grid. The gameplay includes the wild and the scatter. With the help of the scatter, you can gain access to the free spins feature. You can also take advantage of the progressive jackpot.

Major Millions

This slot is developed by Microgaming, and it comes with the RTP value of 89.37%, five reels, three rows, and 15 paying lines. This is one of the pioneers in the field of progressive slots, loved by the players because of its simple design and straightforward gameplay. The gameplay includes two special symbols, a scatter and a wild, as well as the generous progressive jackpot payout!

Dr. Lovemore

This game is developed by a casino software provider known by the name of Playtech. It includes a 5×3 grid with 20 paylines, an RTP percentage value of 97.01% and a medium volatility rate. However, this game is special for its side bet options. It allows one to place side bets, through which special bonus payouts, among them the progressive jackpot, can be reached!

Tunzamunni

Tunzamunni progressive online slot is played across a 3×3 grid with a single payline. Its return-to-player rate is 90.03%, and the volatility is medium. It offers five different paytable values for each and every wagered coin. The value of payouts and non-progressive jackpots rises as you wager more coins. And, of course, the amount of the progressive jackpot payoff also increases after each spin, until it is won!

Playtech Marvel

This is a well-known series of online slot machines produced by Playtech software developer. It contains several games, among them some are progressive, and some are not. All of them are known for a solid return to player percentage, amusing and interactive gameplay and more than generous payouts. And since there are multiple games to choose from, you can find the one you can both enjoy and benefit from. So, you can select from the following slots: Iron Man 1, 2, 3, The Avengers, Wolverine, Captain America, Thor, etc.

Mega Fortune Dreams

This is another edition of the Mega Fortune series. It introduces five reels collocated into three rows, with twenty paylines across them. The game introduces medium variance with an RTP percentage of just below 96%. You can benefit from free spins, re-spins, multipliers, a bonus game (bonus wheel), and a progressive jackpot!

Age of the Gods

The game is produced by Playtech, and you get to play it across a classic 5×3 grid that includes 20 paylines which pay both ways. Its variance rate is medium, with the return to player value of 95.02%. You can take advantage of substitution symbols, free spins, bonus feature and the progressive jackpot.

Divine Fortune

This is yet another game that comes from Net Entertainment. It introduces five reels, three rows, and twenty paylines. Its RTP is 96.59% with medium variance. On your way towards the progressive jackpot prize, you can benefit from expanding wilds, re-spins and free spins.

Aztec’s Millions

The provider behind the game is RTG. It represents one of the most popular progressive slots, and it comes with high volatility and an RTP value of 94%. You can benefit from several features, such as symbol substitution, free spins and a progressive type of jackpot.

Final Words

So, after getting informed about the characteristics and features, the only thing left now is to choose your favourite slot from these fifteen amazing games and try to reach its astonishing progressive jackpot payout!