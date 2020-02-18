Boy Scouts of America files Chapter 11

Nine days after the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) celebrated their 110th anniversary, the national organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Bankruptcy Court of Delaware late Monday.

The BSA issued a statement about the bankruptcy announcement in conjunction with efforts to address allegations of sexual assaults that date back several decades.

The Chapter 11 filing put on hold as the organization restructures its finances, according to a video posted on the Boy Scouts of America website. The “financial restructuring process allows us to continue all of our scouting programs as we address the financial pressures on our organization from litigation involving past abuse in scouting.”

According to the organizations’ 2018 tax returns, the Scouts took in over $285 million in revenue last year and have over $1.4 billion in assets.

In “An Open Letter to Victims of From Boy Scouts of America,” the organization’s national chair Jim Turley issued an apology and said that the organization will continue to operate and are restructuring their assets to best accommodate the victims of abuse.

“As a father, a former Scout, and the National Chair of the Boy Scouts of America, I am truly heartbroken that you were harmed during your time in Scouting and that you carry unfathomable pain,” the letter said. “We believe that all victims should receive our support and compensation — and we have taken decisive action to make that possible. Specifically, the national organization of the Boy Scouts of America has initiated a voluntary financial restructuring to ensure we can equitably compensate all victims of past abuse in our programs, through a proposed Victim’s Compensation Trust.

“I encourage you, and all victims to come forward and file claims so you can receive compensation from this Trust. We will provide clear notices about how to do so. I want you to know that we believe you, we believe in compensating you, and we have programs in place to pay for counseling for you and your family by a provider of your choice.”

Additionally, the BSA have partnered with the organization 1in6 to provide additional support to survivors of abuse.

The BSA have also been plagued with decreasing membership and in recent years moved to allow gay children and girls to join troops, the latter move decried by Girl Scouts of the USA president Kathy Hopinkah Hannan as a ploy to boost their declining numbers. In the wake of these decisions the Mormon Church broke its ties with the Boy Scouts. Previously the church automatically enrolled young boys into the program upon joining and made up an estimated 20 percent of the organizations national membership.

The Boy Scouts of America told the Signal that the filing will not affect the operation of local scout chapters.

“Scouting programs will continue throughout this process and for many years to come. Local Councils are not filing for bankruptcy as they are legally separate and distinct organizations,” the BSA said in a statement. “The BSA cares deeply about all victims of abuse and sincerely apologizes to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting… Scouting is safer now than ever before: approximately 90% of pending and asserted abuse claims against the BSA relate to abuse that occurred more than 30 years ago.“

The Signal reached out to the Bill Hart District of the BSA but they declined to comment. According to the Bill Hart District’s website, the Scouts have operated in Santa Clarita for over 60 years and now have 61 troops that work with over 1,600 children.