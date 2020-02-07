City, Housing Rights Center schedule workshop on new rent laws

From rent increases to evictions, local tenants and landlords will have a chance to learn about California’s new rent and fair housing laws at a workshop in Canyon Country on Monday, Feb. 17.

The city of Santa Clarita and the Housing Rights Center have scheduled the event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, located at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road.

Attendees can expect to hear about Assembly Bill 1482, known as the “Tenant Protection Act of 2019.”



For the first time and as of Jan. 1, California has placed a rent increase cap, making it illegal for residential landlords to increase rent above 5%, plus the local rate of inflation, annually. The law was created to reinforce tenants’ protections and prevent rent hikes from happening for renters who are already struggling to plan for their own housing stability.



“Over half of California’s 17 million renters, including 80% of low-income renters, are rent-burdened, meaning they pay over 30% of their income towards rent,” read the bill analysis. “This leaves less money for families to spend on other necessities like food, health care, transportation and education. This uncertainty creates tremendous psychological and economic burdens.”

AB 1482 also requires that a landlord have and state “just cause,” such as failure to pay, in order to evict tenants who have occupied a location for a year or the notice to vacate will not be considered valid.

The upcoming workshop will offer attendees an opportunity to ask questions about AB 1482, a breakdown of landlord-tenant rights and responsibilities and other housing-related questions.

For more information about the Housing Rights Center, visit housingrightscenter.org.