Greatest Physics Inventions of Last Century

The last century has been groundbreaking in the field of science and technology. Scientists have achieved successes that did not seem possible centuries back. Even though the 21st century began with fear and quite a number of unknowns, it has turned out amazing.

We have experienced many exciting times because people born in the previous century had the opportunity to bear witness to great success in the realms of technology. Big number of economics research papers say that great physics inventions have also a big impact on the world economy.

Thanks to these great technological advancements and innovations, life has been quite seamless. A lot of activities that used to be manual are now automated. This is quite convenient because you don’t have to waste an entire day trying to complete one task.

Physics is one of the most important branches of science, and with it, so much is possible. Physicists went above and beyond in ensuring that the inventions they put their minds to came to light.

Here are some of the greatest Physics innovations of the last century.

1. Multi-use Rockets

Elon Musk has made such enormous contributions to the planet earth. The usefulness of multi-use rockets cannot be underestimated.

Now scientists can recover used rockets and relaunch them. Just the fact that we can launch rockets into space is groundbreaking. But Elon’s company SpaceX went the extra mile to guarantee resource conservation. This allows scientists to accomplish more missions without spending so much on resources.

2. The Capsule Endoscopy

If you’ve never heard of this innovation, you’re probably not alone. The Capsule Endoscopy is an innovation that was made possible by massive technological advancements.

This is a light-emitting technology that senses images due to its optical design. It was first used in 2001 and was incorporated in wireless cameras.

Thanks to this technology, medics are in a position to explore the internal organs of patients. Injuries can then be found much faster, and treatment administered before an injury gets critical.

The Capsule Endoscopy is the size of a pill, which means that it can be fitted in the most squeezed spaces. Some of the issues that doctors have a hard time identifying include internal bleeding, inflammation as well as tumors. If a tumor is cancerous, the sooner it is discovered, the better for the patient.

3. Blockchain Technology

Blockchain technology has been a buzz word for the better part of the 21st century. So much has been made possible thanks to this innovation.

Even though the idea was first envisioned in the 19th century, its actualization happened in the 21st century.

Blockchain only became relevant after the advent of Bitcoin. The relevance of Blockchain technology was exciting because companies and corporations saw the possibility of this technology connecting their businesses to the cryptocurrency world. There is nothing safer than securing your assets through digital money.

4. Mobile Operating Systems

Imagine surviving without a mobile device today? This thought is unfathomable, but people born in the previous generation experienced it.

Thanks to the invention of mobile operating systems, we can now easily communicate with each other from different parts of the world. Whether you prefer iOS or Android, the functionality is more or less the same.

5. 3D Printing

This is one of the most significant technological innovations in the 21st century because it has the potential to disrupt almost all industries.

Even though some of the technologies used in 3D printing can be traced back to the 19th century, this innovation became whole in the 21st century. Thanks to 3D printing, manufacturing is now cheaper.

Wrap Up

As you can see, the 21st century has seen very many physics innovations. The world of science is the gift that keeps giving.