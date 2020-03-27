Five Hollywood Celebrities Addicted to Gambling

The book of the famous poker princess Molly Bloom revealed many interesting stories about Hollywood stars and their love for gambling. The secret list includes Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Tobey Maguire. Our rating of 5 the most addicted actors of Hollywood will not leave you indifferent.

1) Cameron Diaz: Gambler and Philanthropist

Once the actress admitted, that she was addicted to gambling and could not cope with herself. It is not surprising, because Cameron was starring in several movies that took place in a casino. From time to time, she buys chips and even takes part in poker tournaments. The star enjoys the process, and all the money won she donates to children with cancer. Maybe one day we will see Cameron among the top Mega Moolah winners.

2) Matt Damon and His Poker Scandals

His favorite type of gambling is poker (Texas Hold’em). Matt became addicted to gambling in 1998 when starred in “Shuler”. He took lessons from professionals and visited underground casinos in New York. The actor even managed to attend closed tournaments arranged by Molly Bloom. Some sources claim that the Hollywood actor lost more than $40,000 during one game in the past. Today, Matt only participates in charity tournaments and plays with his friends.

3) George Clooney and His Own Casino

The third position is taken by George Clooney – an actor and a good friend of Matt Damon. Clooney is so addicted to gambling that he invested more than $7 million in the construction of a casino with a hotel and condominium. The anonymous sources say that his gambling addiction was a reason of a breaking-up with Elisabetta Canalis. Nowadays, Clooney continues to participate in various tournaments, including charity ones.

4) Ben Affleck and His Gambling Restrictions

Our ranking of gambling celebrities will not be completed without Ben Affleck. Affleck’s name is associated with a huge scandal. Ben counted cards while playing blackjack and was able to earn $800,000 a night. He gave almost 150 thousand to the employees as tips. However, the security of the casino noticed the actor’s cheating and forbade him to play blackjack. Some Las Vegas casinos supported this initiative and restricted him from playing in their walls.

5) Eva Longoria and Eva’s Heroes

Eva Longoria is also a devoted fan of poker. Since 2008, the actress has been organizing charity gambling tournaments. They are sponsored by Eva’s Heroes Foundation. It involves businessmen, social activists and Hollywood stars, including Eva. All the money is transferred to people with intellectual disabilities.

