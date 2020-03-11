Homicide investigation underway at Valencia home of Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend

Homicide detectives responded to the death of a woman in Valencia at the home of boxer Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend after it was first reported to them Tuesday night.



The incident was reported shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday on the 25700 block of Oak Meadow Drive.



Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a person unconscious just after 9:30 p.m., according to spokesman Austin Bennett.



Once firefighters arrived on the scene, the call was changed to cardiac arrest and no patient was transported, Bennett added.



The woman, described as an African American in her 40’s, was found in the driveway of a home and was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:10 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani.



Law enforcement vehicles, along with a multitude of news vehicles, were parked near the home.



Multiple media outlets, citing TMZ Sports, are reporting that the deceased woman has been identified as Josie Harris, who has three children with Mayweather. The TMZ report cites sheriff’s officials as saying there appears to have been no foul play and it is being treated as a death investigation. However, the Sheriff’s Department has yet to publicly confirm those details.



“The woman was pronounced dead at the scene,” read a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Nixle released Wednesday morning. “At 9:42 p.m. (Tuesday), deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station responded to the 25700 block of Oak Meadows Drive in the unincorporated area of Valencia regarding a medical rescue call. Upon arriving, deputies discovered a woman … unresponsive.”



The Nixle continued: “Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene. It was learned the woman was discovered inside a vehicle parked in a driveway of a residence where it is believed she lived. The identity of the woman is not being released at this time pending the arrival and positive identification by the Office of Medical Examiner/Coroner.”



As of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, the coroner has not yet identified the woman, and the examination is still pending, Ardalani added.



The cause of the woman’s death was not yet known and no additional information was available, the Nixle said.



Homicide detectives responded to the death of a woman in Valencia at the home of boxer Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend after it was first reported to them Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Signal Staff Photo

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.



This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.